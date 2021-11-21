Black Consciousness March in SP criticizes Bolsonaro and reminds victims of the pandemic – 11/20/2021 – Daily life

Thousands of people occupy this Saturday afternoon (20) four blocks on Avenida Paulista, in the center of São Paulo, for the Marcha da Consciência Negra.

The speeches of the leaders, posters and T-shirts bring mainly criticism to President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and to the federal government’s posture during the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants carry posters with phrases such as “crowded cemeteries, empty refrigerators” and “outside, racist Bolsonaro.” There are also many banners in honor of people who died from Covid.

The march was organized by the black movement in partnership with the Fora Bolsonaro Campaign, a coalition of movements, entities and parties that since May has been carrying out acts against the president.

Several other cities also registered acts organized by social movements, unions and political parties in opposition to the Bolsonaro government. Their main themes were racism, hunger and criticism of the president.

Among them are Rio de Janeiro, Goiânia, Maceió, Belém, Salvador, Fortaleza, Campo Grande, Florianópolis and Londrina. The demonstrations took place near monuments dedicated to Zumbi dos Palmares, leader of the black resistance in the country, in the capitals of Rio de Janeiro and Bahia, for example, where the traditional washing of the statue took place.

This Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the institution of the Black Consciousness Day, marked in honor of the death day of Zumbi dos Palmares. The event in São Paulo began with the presentation of the blocks Eureca and Ilú Oba de Min.

“I think it’s important for my son to see a strong demonstration like this one by black people in the streets, showing their music, their strength,” said percussionist and singer Fabiane Ramos, 32, who took her son Aniel, 7, to the act.

The boy wore the costume of the Black Panther, black superhero. He also held a rag doll of Zumbi dos Palmares in his arms. “I want my son to feel represented, to recognize himself in society. We still have a long fight for this to happen the way it should be.”

Luís Guilherme Santos, 37, also took his daughter Luara, 6, to accompany the march. With a turban in her hair, the girl was holding a sign with the phrase “Respect the black mines”.

“The black population is even more threatened by the current federal government, once again we were more victims of the pandemic, of the financial crisis. We have to be stronger and stronger, the act is important to remind us of the strength of our union”, he said Santos, who is a teacher.

Some banners and T-shirts also pay homage to councilwoman Marielle Franco, murdered in 2018, and João Alberto Freitas, a black man murdered by security guards at the Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre on November 19 of last year.