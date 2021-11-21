Botafogo wants ‘almost a team’ of signings for 2022

Credit: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

With access to the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals guaranteed, now that Botafogo wants to do it is to start thinking about the team that should play in 2022 in the elite of national football. Fogão’s board of directors is already starting to move to seek to renew contracts and seek reinforcements.

According to the GE, those responsible for football in Botafogo have already started looking for and sounding out players who may be hired by the club. The intention is that the number of reinforcements to be brought by Fogão is between five to ten, practically a team of athletes for 2022. According to the directors, the intention is that each position has three options, with the goalkeeper having four.

The financial situation must also be taken into account in the signings, even if Serie A gives better funds to Botafogo than Serie B. The same will also be taken into account in contract renewals for athletes, which should also move the planning.

So far, some players have renewed their contracts beyond 2022, such as Chay, Hugo and Daniel Borges. Others, whose contracts should end at the end of the season, should also be contacted by the Fogão board to talk about staying for next year.

The most complicated case is that of Rafael Navarro. The attacker lives an impasse in the conversations to extend his bond with Alvinegro. The financial issue has been heavy and the club intends to present a proposal that can pass through the club’s ‘ceiling’ in terms of salaries, trusting that the player can be successful in Serie A, as he was one of the great players of the team in the access campaign. But the interest of other teams in Navarro also weighs against this.

In addition to Navarro, players like Luís Oyama, Warley, Gilvan, Barreto, Pedro Castro and Marco Antônio also have contracts to end at the end of the year and will talk to Botafogo about their respective situations. As well as coach Enderson Moreira, who has already shown interest in staying at General Severiano. All contracts must follow the performance target metrics as a salary and renewal component.

