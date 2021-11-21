Bottas and Sainz are called by inspectors for ignoring the yellow flag in Qatar

Max Verstappen was not the only one called up by the stewards after qualifying for the Qatar F1 GP. This Saturday (20), at the end of the local day, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz were also requested.

The reason the pair need to go through the inspectors’ room is the same as the Dutch one: to ignore the double yellow flag at the end of Q3. The action was necessitated by an incident by Pierre Gasly where he damaged the wing and tore the right front tire.

The Red Bull driver passed the two yellow flags fluttering down his left side when he was on his last fast lap, slightly improving the mark. The Ferrari and Red Bull holders also went through the signs, but it was just a flag.

The F1 rules regarding yellow flags are very strict. According to Michael Mais, race director, drivers must abandon the fast lap as soon as the sign is shown. When it’s unique, competitors can complete the spin.

“Pilots must reduce speed and be prepared to change direction. It should be clear that the driver has slowed down and, in order for it to be clear, it is expected that he has braked sooner or visibly taken his foot off the gas in a sector with inspectors”, says the event notes on single flags.

“Drivers must not pass any car on a waving yellow flag unless it is clear that the car is fully slowing down with a completely obvious problem like an accident or flat tire,” he continued.

The penalty for ignoring the flag depends on whether it was a single or a double. This season, in Bahrain, Sebastian Vettel received a five-place penalty on the grid for ignoring flags on turn 1 during qualifying. The trio meets the inspectors on Sunday afternoon in Qatar.