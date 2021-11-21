Bowel Health: Find Out Why You Should Include More Fiber in Your Diet | Molic

Fibers play an important role in the correct functioning of the body. Among numerous benefits, they help maintain intestinal activity as well as balance blood sugar levels and reduce cholesterol absorption.

In order for fiber to fulfill this function, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that a healthy adult consume 25g to 30g per day. Brazilians, however, consume (much) less than that – which can be explained by the ease of access to ultra-processed and fast-consuming foods, which make up a menu rich in refined carbohydrates, sugars, fats and sodium.

In Brazil, the main source of fiber has always been beans. And, despite the richness of fruits, vegetables and legumes, the population ingests less fiber with each passing year. Research by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) reveals the seriousness of this reduction: fiber consumption has been falling systematically over the last two decades, especially among women, from 21.4g in 2008/2009 to 19.4g /day in 2017/2018.

1 of 1 Molico — Photo: Shutterstock Molico — Photo: Shutterstock

Therefore, it is urgent for Brazilians to increase their consumption of foods that contain fiber or products that are fortified with fibers, such as Molico Fibras.

In addition to being a source of fiber, the product also features Mix Restaura, an exclusive mix of 11 vitamins (A, C, D and 6 B complex vitamins) and minerals (such as calcium and magnesium) that help restore nutrients that adults lose every day – and that, if not replaced, can cause serious consequences to the body, such as malnutrition and other chronic diseases.

Fiber brings a great deal of benefits to the body. And the most important perhaps are that they:

Fiber helps the intestine get into rhythm. Despite not being digested, they play a very important role in the body’s functioning: they improve intestinal transit to ensure regular bowel movements and help fight constipation. This is due to the ability of fibers to increase the volume of stool and stimulate peristaltic movements, also preventing constipation and swelling.

Fiber can also improve mood. Several scientific studies have already pointed out that regular fiber consumption is directly related to emotional well-being, helping to stabilize the rollercoaster of emotions and the consequent changes in mood. These mood swings are often caused by spikes in blood glucose due to a low-fiber and therefore high-fat and high-sugar menu. Fiber, in turn, takes the opposite route – mainly due to magnesium and the B vitamins. With this, they increase the levels of serotonin in the body (the neurotransmitter responsible for the sensation of pleasure), helping the mood and improving the symptoms of depression.

Prevent the feeling of bloating

Fibers play an important role in detoxifying the body and eliminating substances that are not used by it, which helps in the formation of bolus and its humidification and ease of elimination. This ability helps to combat constipation and reduces bloating and abdominal pain, preventing the feeling of bloating and the accumulation of intestinal gas.

When you eat more fiber, it takes longer to get hungry again. This happens because, when they make contact with the water in the stomach, they turn into a kind of gel that slows down digestion. This keeps hunger at bay for longer and gives that nice feeling of fullness, helping to avoid overdoing it during a meal.