Brazil registers 8,833 new cases and 217 more deaths from Covid-19

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – This Saturday, Brazil registered 8,833 new cases of Covid-19, with the total number of confirmed infections in the country advancing to 22,012,150, according to the Ministry of Health.

There were also 217 new deaths from the disease, which brought the total number of fatalities for Covid in the country to 612,587, added the folder.

In absolute terms, Brazil is the second country with the highest number of deaths from the disease, only behind the United States, and the third in case count, below the USA and India.

The country, however, has registered a reduction in pandemic numbers on average over the past few weeks, as it advances in its vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

The moving average of daily deaths in the last 14 days was this Saturday at 228, the lowest since April 26, 2020, compared to a peak of almost 3,000 in April.

The federal government also reported this Saturday that there are 181,824 Covid-19 patients being monitored in the country.

This Saturday, the Health Department of Rio de Janeiro reported that the city of Rio de Janeiro reached zero admissions for Covid-19 in hospitals under municipal administration, which it attributed to the advance of vaccination against the coronavirus.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)

know more

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?