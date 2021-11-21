Brazil registers over 214 deaths by Covid; moving average falls below 200 for the 1st time since April 2020 | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (20) 214 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 612,625 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 196 – a lowest registered trademark since April 22, 2020 (when it was in 168). It is the first time since April 2020 that the moving average has fallen below 200. Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -16% and points out the trend of fall.

The numbers are in a new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Saturday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Sunday (14): 262

Monday (15): 255

Tuesday (16): 244

Wednesday (17): 260

Thursday (18): 265

Friday (19): 211

Saturday (20): 196

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

two states did not release data on deaths and cases this Saturday: AC and DF. The states Amazonas, Amapá and Goiás had no deaths in the last 24 hours.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,009,972 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 8,603 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 8,383 new diagnoses per day — lowest mark since May 8, 2020 (when it was at 7,752). This represents a variation of -15% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 612,625

612,625 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 214

214 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 196 (14-day variation: -16%)

196 (14-day variation: -16%) Total confirmed cases: 22,009972

22,009972 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 8,603

8,603 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 8,383 (variation in 14 days: -15%)

On the rise (9 states): MS, AM, PA, RO, BA, CE, PI, RN and SE

MS, AM, PA, RO, BA, CE, PI, RN and SE In stability (8 states): RS, SC, MT, MA, TO, AL, PB and PE

RS, SC, MT, MA, TO, AL, PB and PE Falling (8 states): PR, ES, MG, RJ, SP, GO, AP and RR

PR, ES, MG, RJ, SP, GO, AP and RR Not updated (1 state and the DF): AC and DF

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 128 million people are fully immunized against Covid upon completing the vaccination schedule. Data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (20) indicate that 128,743,052 people took the second dose or single dose of vaccines, a number that represents 60.35% of the population.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 300,405,955 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

157,781,702 people, representing 73.97% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines.

The booster dose was applied to 13,881,201 people (6.51% of the population).

See the situation in the states

ES: -17%

MG: -40%

RJ: -24%

SP: -23%

DF: did not update data this Saturday. On Friday it was at -18%.

GO: -75%

MS: +29%

MT: +6%

AC: did not update data this Saturday. On Friday it was at 0%.

AM: +50%

AP: -50%

PA: +225%

RO: +157%

RR: -43%

TO: 0%

AL: 0%

BA: +33%

EC: +550%

MA: +13%

PB: +8%

PE: -4%

PI: +100%

RN: +67%

SE: +67%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

