Brazil vs Botafogo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

Already knowing which divisions will compete in 2022, Brazil of Pelotas and Botafogo fight a duel of opposites this Sunday. The match scheduled for 4 pm (GMT), at Bento Freitas, for the 37th round of Série B, puts the lantern and the leader of the competition ahead of the game.

+ Click here and follow the match in REAL TIME

Relegated with five rounds in advance and flashlight with 23 points, Brazil focuses on next season and has even released some players. The team is coming off four straight defeats, but wants to make a good impression in the last home game in 2021 against the competition leader. After a new relaxation of the restrictions of the government of Rio Grande do Sul, Bento Freitas will be able to receive 100% of its capacity.

First placed, with 66 points, Botafogo can win the Serie B title this Sunday. To be mathematically champion, you will need to win and hope for a stumbling block from Coritiba, second place with two points behind. In the event of Botafogo’s tie and Coxa’s defeat, the situation is very well underway because the team from Paraná would need to take a balance of at least nine goals in the last round, that is: win with a rout and hope for Bota to be thrashed too.

+ See detailed table of Series B

Streaming: Globo, SportTV and Premiere. At Globo, the narration is by Luis Roberto, with comments by Roger Flores and Paulo Nunes. On SporTV (for all of Brazil) and Premiere, Renata Silveira narrates, with PVC and Grafite company.

Real time: ge follows the game from bid to bid and with exclusive videos.

Brasil de Pelotas – coach: Jerson Testoni

The Xavante coach must promote changes in the lineup, starting with the goal. Matheus Nogueira replaces Marcelo and plays his last game for the club, as he will not remain in 2022. On the left side, the coach should choose Paulinho, a player of the function, in place of defender Heverton, who played improvised in games against Coritiba and Guarani. Netto, however, remains improvised on the right. In attack, Caio Rangel should win Renatinho’s spot.

Probable lineup: Matheus Nogueira; Netto; Leandro Camilo, Ícaro and Paulinho; Diego Gomes, Bruno Matias, Caio Rangel, Patrick and Rildo; Erison.

3 out of 5 Probable squad by Brasil de Pelotas against Botafogo — Photo: ge Probable squad by Brasil de Pelotas against Botafogo — Photo: ge

+ More news from Brazil from Pelotas

Embezzlement: Júnior Viçosa, Kevin and Sousa (injured).

Júnior Viçosa, Kevin and Sousa (injured). Hanging: Ícaro, Héverton, Vidal, Oliveira, João Siqueira, Rildo, Renatinho, Patrick, Caio Rangel and Júnior Viçosa.

Botafogo – technician: Enderson Moreira

With access to the first division guaranteed, Botafogo is now seeking the second objective of the season: the title of Série B, which guarantees a place in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. For that, it will need a combination of results and will have some absences: Hugo, Pedro Castro and Chay, holders against Operário, were injured and will not be on the field. The tendency is that Enderson Moreira doesn’t change the team much and promotes the entries of Carlinhos, Barreto and Warley, with Marco Antônio being withdrawn to the role of guard.

likely lineup: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Carlinhos; Barreto, Oyama and Marco Antônio; Diego Gonçalves, Warley and Rafael Navarro.

4 out of 5 Probable squad by Botafogo against Brasil de Pelotas — Photo: ge Probable squad by Botafogo against Brasil de Pelotas — Photo: ge

+ More news from Botafogo

Embezzlement: Chay (pain in the peroneal tendons of the right leg), Hugo (pain in the right thigh) and Pedro Castro (injury to the medial collateral ligament of the right knee).

Chay (pain in the peroneal tendons of the right leg), Hugo (pain in the right thigh) and Pedro Castro (injury to the medial collateral ligament of the right knee). Hanging: Diego Loureiro, Carlinhos, Diego Gonçalves, Marco Antônio, Pedro Castro, Romildo and Ronald.