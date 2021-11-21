Brazilian Douglas Brose wins Italian and becomes three-time world karate champion in Qatar – Sports

The Brazilian karateka, Douglas Brose, aged 35, was crowned three-time world champion in karate this Saturday, by beating Italian Angelo Crescenzo in the final of the World Championship held in Qatar in the 60 kg category. Considered the best karate fighter in the history of Brazil and one of the best in the world in the sport, Brose reaches his third title in the competition (he was champion in 2010 and 2014), and conquers his fifth medal in the worlds (he was silver in 2012 and took third place in 2012).

The final was decided, literally, at the last minute of the fight. By dodging a punch from Crescenzo, Douglas managed to land a kick to the head of the Italian to open 3-0 on the scoreboard. Experienced, the Brazilian managed to manage the advantage until the end to win the decision and the tournament. Even before embarking on the World Cup, Brose already said that the Italian would be one of the favorites for the title and one of the opponents to be beaten in Qatar.

To reach the final, Douglas beat Slovenian Niklas Tamse 4-2, defeated Kuwait’s Abdullah Shaaban 2-1, and beat South Korean Gu Ju Yeong 2-0, all on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinals, the Brazilian returned to the mats and won the fight against Kazakh Kaisar Alpysbay by 3-0. In the semifinal, he dominated the Moroccan Ali Jina Abdel, defeated the African karateka 3-1 and got a spot for the fourth final of world in your career.

The title crowns the overcoming of Douglas, who, in the last World Cup, had his performance affected by an injury to the Achilles’ heel, which ended up compromising his preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, a competition for which Brose ended up failing to qualify.

As there was a combination of categories (Douglas works in the 60 kg category), the karateka ended up being surpassed by Vinícius Ferreira (world runner-up in the 67 kg category) in the internal dispute between Brazilians.

The conquest of the third World Cup is also added to the seven gold medals that Douglas Brose won in the Pan-Americans of the category. The Brazilian was champion in 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and, more recently, in 2021.