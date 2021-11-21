Britney Spears criticizes Christina Aguilera’s escape in speaking of her guardianship

Britney Spears’ freedom was one of the most talked about issues of the year after she finally got rid of her father’s guardianship, who was quite abusive and ruled both in the pop singer’s personal and professional life.

However, the artist was not very happy with the way Christina Aguilera declined to comment on the subject during the Latin Grammys.

Asked about the matter, the owner of the hit “Somos Nada” said she could not comment, being withdrawn from the interview by her agent and declaring only: “I’m happy for her”.

Through stories on her official Instagram profile, Britney Spears criticized the attitude of her professional colleague, noting that her evasive speech can reveal support for her father’s attitudes for so many years.

“I love and adore everyone who supported me… but refusing to speak when you know the truth is like lying!” she said.

13 years of being in a corrupt and abusive system, but why is it such a difficult subject for people to talk about?”

“I was the one who went through this! All supporters who spoke and supported me, thank you. Yes, I do!” concluded Britney Spears.

THANKING FOR SUPPORT GIVEN BY LADY GAGA

Adding even more fuel to the fire, Britney thanked Lady Gaga, another great pop artist, for having supported her at the time of the lawsuit, which can be taken as another hint to Christina Aguilera.

“The way she was treated in this industry was really wrong, and the way women are treated in the music industry is something I would like to see changed. I think she will always be an inspiration for women”, declared the owner of the album “Chromática”.

“Thank you, Lady Gaga, for genuinely taking the time to say something so kind. You made me cry! I love you!” Britney wrote, thanking her.

