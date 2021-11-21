Brothers denounce racial insult in Mineirão on the day of Black Consciousness; ‘bunch of monkeys’ | Minas Gerais

The 25-year-old black youth, Carlos Miguel de Almeida, wrote this statement on a social network , after denouncing racial injury he suffered with his brother, Carlos Eduardo de Almeida, 22, at Mineirão stadium, during a match between Atlético-MG and Juventude, on Saturday night, November 20th, on Black Consciousness Day.
Understand the difference between racism and racial injury
According to information from the Military Police, during the registration of the complaint, the brothers told that after an argument, a man, whom they knew because they had friends in common, went to the victims and said: “What are you looking at, monkey? Bunch of monkeys.”
“It was such a shock, we were stuck wondering what to do. At the time I wanted to run, go away, afraid, stay with my family, whether I wanted it or not, the target is right: the color black. The speech also kills the people,” said Carlos Miguel to g1 Minas, this Sunday morning (21)
The advertiser reported the racist offense in a profile on social media (See below). The publication, this Sunday morning, had more than 200 reactions, in less than 24 hours.
He and his brother filed a police report at the police station located inside the stadium.
“And when a man called us a monkey, I just wanted my mother’s lap, thinking about protecting my brother without knowing what to do in tears, crying,” said Carlos Miguel.
Carlos Miguel de Almeida, 25, and his brother Carlos Eduardo de Almeida, 22, denounced racial slurs in Mineirão, on November 20th. — Photo: Social media
After the curses, the suspect, 43 years old, disappeared among fans. Until 8:00 am, this Sunday (21), he had not been located by the police.
According to the Civil Police, the occurrence was referred to the 3rd Northwest Civil Police Precinct for the investigation of the facts.
The g1 sought out the administration of Mineirão, but, until the last update of this article, there had been no return.
“I felt such anguish (…) Being a person we know, you know who he is, that’s what hurt the most. There’s no excuse why he was drunk, he knew what he was talking about”, lamented Carlos.
Brothers and a cousin of them watching the match between Atlético-MG and Juventude, before the racist attacks, in Mineirão. — Photo: Social media
In just over a year, the g1 reported More than 30 reports of racism and racial slurs which had repercussions in Minas Gerais (see the list at the end of the article). There were episodes of name calling, intimidation and violence motivated by skin color.
Some of the victims of racism reported by the g1 in Minas only in the last year. — Photo: g1 file
there was even more than one case a day of repercussion in the state. Only this month of November, until this Friday (19), there have already been four complaints.
Black Conscience: See recent crimes of racial injury and racism that have taken place in Minas
Recently, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) ruled, by 8 votes to 1, that the crime of racial injury can be equated to racism and considered imprescriptible, that is, subject to punishment at any time.
The first step for this type of crime to be punished is for the victim to file a formal complaint.
If the crime is happening at the time, the best option is to call 911 and call the Military Police.
If the crime has already happened:
- Look for the nearest police authority and record the occurrence
- Tell the story in as much detail as possible
- Provide names and contacts of witnesses
- Ask the officer to include in the complaint that you want the offender to be prosecuted
Legal consultant Maria Nazaré Paulino tells how she was a victim of racism in Belo Horizonte in October
The Civil Police of Minas has a Specialized Police Station in the Suppression of the Crimes of Racism, Xenophobia, LGBTphobia and Related Intolerance, which investigates these cases.
The federal government has the Human Rights Dial – Dial 100, where it is possible to file complaints of racism and discrimination.
