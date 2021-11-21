Caixa announces resumption of pre-pandemic schedules for covid-19 | Economy



Caixa announces resumption of service hours – Fabio Costa / Agência O Dia

Published 11/20/2021 2:20 PM

Brasília – Caixa Econômica Federal informed, in a statement released today, that its agencies will return to service, as of November 23, at the time that was practiced before the pandemic. “The regular opening and closing hours of the units vary according to the specifics of each region and will be practiced as long as the municipal legislation does not determine a pattern different from the one previously established”, brought the note from the institution.

According to the text, customers can search for details about the opening hours of the branches on Caixa’s website. “Prioritizing the safety and well-being of customers and employees, the bank will maintain the necessary care to prevent, control and mitigate the risks of transmission of covid-19, such as making alcohol gel available in all units”.

The bank changed its opening hours during the pandemic, anticipating opening and closing times also to enable the payment of emergency aid. In most of the country, bank branches open at 10:00 am, and close at 4:00 pm.