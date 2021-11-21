Caixa branches will return to normal hours starting next Tuesday

Currently, the service is from 8 am to 1 pm, and the change was introduced in 2020 as a measure to combat the dissemination of the coronavirus

MARCOS VIDAL/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Return to Caixa Econômica’s old service hours from next Tuesday



THE Federal Savings Bank informed that the agencies will return to serving the public at the time practiced before the pandemic of Covid-19 from next Tuesday, the 23rd. Currently, the service takes place from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, and the change was introduced in 2020 as a measure to combat the dissemination of the coronavirus to serve only essential services. At the moment, Brazil already has more than 60% of the population with two doses or a single dose of vaccine against Covid-19 and tracks the resumption of activities and services while the moving average of deaths from the disease falls. Caixa claims that the regular opening hours of the branches vary according to the specifics of each location and can be consulted on the bank’s website.

According to the company, the only exception that can be applied to the normalization of hours is if the municipal legislation of some agency determines a different standard from the one exercised previously. In order to maintain the safety and well-being of customers and employees, Caixa’s units will maintain the preventive care provided to Covid-19 and make alcohol gel available at all branches, says the press release. The bank also offers service through WhatsApp, applications and telephone, in addition to lotteries and a network of correspondents.