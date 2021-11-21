Caixa resumes pre-pandemic schedules from Tuesday (23) – News

Caixa Econômica Federal informed this Saturday (20) that its agencies will return to service, as of November 23, at the time in force before the pandemic. “The regular opening and closing hours of the units vary according to the specificities of each region and will be practiced as long as the municipal legislation does not determine a pattern different from that established previously”, states the note from the institution.

According to the text, customers can search for details about the opening hours of the branches on Caixa’s website. “Prioritizing the safety and well-being of customers and employees, the bank will maintain the necessary care to prevent, control and mitigate the risks of transmission of covid-19, such as making alcohol gel available in all units.”

The bank changed its opening hours during the pandemic, anticipating opening and closing times also to enable the payment of emergency aid. In most parts of the country, bank branches open at 10 am and close at 4 pm.

