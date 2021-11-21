Camila Queiroz sings controversial song: “Pasta de prints”

The termination of Camila Queiroz from the cast of Secret Truths 2 continues to reverberate in the media and social networks. The actress herself has appeared sporadically to make a comment or another and, in addition, has gone on with other professional and personal projects.

Among Camila’s appearances is a video posted on the artist’s TikTok account, which has 3 million followers. The content in question ended up going viral, especially because of the moment she is facing and the song she sings alongside her sister, who is also an actress Caroline Queiroz.

“I look like an angel, but I know from gossip that no one is aware of it”, begins singing Camila Queiroz, who passes the ball to her sister. “I have a folder of prints just for photos and videos from a private group,” sings Caroline.

The sharing of the video has generated controversy, as has anything that has been posted by Camila lately. It didn’t take long for comments to emerge linking the song sung in the video with Camila’s ‘inflamed’ departure from Globo.

“Indirectly to Globo, it tells everything!”, wrote an internet user. “We defend you. Let go of everything!”said another. “Burst cabaret”, .put another follower of the actress on the social network.

Check out the video of Camila Queiroz with her sister:

Colleagues on the actress’ side

As published here in Observatório da TV, several actors in the plot lamented the departure of the actress, considered competent and loved by all colleagues in the production.

According to journalist Daniel César, from the NaTelinha portal, Camila’s posture behind the cameras was considered exemplary by the others involved. Even with the difficulty at work imposed by the pandemic, she was always in a good mood and didn’t even complain when repeating takes when necessary.

Precisely for this reason, several co-stars sided with the actress amid the noisy disagreement with Globo, although they did not publicly express themselves fearing reprisals from the network. Some even made a point of sending messages of solidarity and support to their friend after their resignation.

The exception to this rule is the artistic director of Secret Truths 2, Blackberry Mautner. She, who had become friends with Camila in sets, would have felt ‘betrayed’ by Camila not having called her to help in the negotiations with Globo and for having ‘taken away’ from her the chance to give an iconic ending to the character Angel.