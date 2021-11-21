Carolina Dieckmann sports curves in stunning Grammy dress

The actress Carolina Dietmann used his Instagram profile this past Thursday (18), to share with his followers the look he used for the Latin Grammy 2021, which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, in the United States.

Just before going through the awards red carpet, where he was invited to present the categories of the Brazilian part, the artist shared a sequence of photos where appears wearing a luxurious green dress by Pat.Bo. The piece is valued at R$4,000.

“grammy lookinhoooo!!!”, wrote the blonde in the caption of the publication, which yielded more than 49 thousand likes and several comments from fans, who didn’t skimp on praise. “I’m your fan, but I’ve never been able to see so much beauty as in your image; You are amazing!!“, said an impressed fan.

“How beautiful you are”, “Your face is like Barbie I loved”, “This woman doesn’t know how to play”, “one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen”, “Oh my God what’s that 😍”, “This new woman of yours version is too much”, were other messages from internet users.

This Friday morning (19), Carolina had fun with the rush that was her life in recent days, because of the award. Passing a “chic perrengue”, the artist said that I was a little confused with the time difference. “good morning to you who don’t know what time is yours because of so many time zones that you’ve crossed in the last few days… close delaaaaaaaa”, he wrote.

Affection for former TV Globo presenter

Recently Carolina Dieckmann was one of the artists who paid tribute to the presenter Fausto Silva, who left TV Globo. At the time, she thanked him for the opportunities to have fun several times with the communicator.

“Last Sunday I went to the Super Dança dos Famosos and I missed the Sundays when I went to Faustão… the affection he had with me, with my family and career, and even the teasing he made me pay, like this there from the video. And looking for a legal file to talk about it, I came across this other longing: the killer castor beans! How amazing they were, and how lucky to have been so many times,” he declared. “So this #tbt of mine is to send Faustão a kiss full of gratitude… And many others in these talented boys, wherever they are. PS: Let’s also send another kiss to Tiago Leifert, who is rocking the presentation of the painting and who I’m a fan… thanks, Ti”, he said on the web.