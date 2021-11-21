Cauã Reymond says that scenes with ex do not cause jealousy in Goldfarb

On the air in the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, on TV Globo, as the twins Renato and Christian, Cauã Reymond, has won the hearts of Brazilian viewers.

In an interview with ELA magazine, Cauã told how he transformed the tragic story of the family into inspiration and love in raising his daughter.

“My mother (Denise Reymond, who died in 2019 from cancer) was adopted. I recently found out that her sister died of malnutrition. Strong, right? My grandmother is a hundred years old and has been disabled since she was born. And my aunt Simone, who suffered from schizophrenia, in an outbreak, broke the whole house. One day, he tried to cut my dick off. I was very scared. My family’s story was very powerful as an inspiration”, he said.

Married to the model and presenter Mariana Goldfarb, Cauã also spoke of previous relationships. “I was already married to famous women and I was tired of business, you know? I don’t know how Taís and Lázaro can stand it! (laughs) We don’t talk about working at home. I preserve our relationship a lot. We have the same wave of health care. She is good. Don’t be jealous of my scenes with the aline (Moraes, her partner in the nine o’clock soap opera)”.

MAIN NEWS

Valentina Francavilla comes to her senses and discovers ‘the truth about Dayane’

Erika Schneider, ex-A Fazenda, wants to be Queen of the Drums and reveals an invitation

Alec Baldwin Tries To Recover After Movie Set Tragedy