CBF reschedules Cruzeiro x Náutico to fifth; game will have tickets at popular prices – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro closes its participation in Serie B 2021 at home, in front of its fans

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed the duel between Cruzeiro and Náutico for Thursday (25), at 8 pm, at Mineirão, for the 38th round of Serie B 2021. The match will mark the farewell of forward Rafael Sóbis from the pitches — retirement — and the last game of defensive midfielder Ariel Cabral with the celestial shirt, since the Argentine will not have his contract renewed for 2022.

For this match, according to the Itatiaia, ticket prices will be even lower than those practiced in the duel with Brusque, when Cruzeiro placed 35,000 fans at Gigante da Pampulha. As the leaders and fans of Raposa claimed, for this match there will be a maximum amount of tickets at the stadium.

The forecast is that ticket prices will be as follows:

*Yellow and Orange (lower and upper) – R$10 for a member and R$10 + 1kg of food for non-members.

*Red (bottom and top) – R$20 for a member and R$20 + 1kg of food for non-members.

About the purple sector, the details of the sale are still being defined.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel