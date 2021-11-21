Center defends third way union against Bolsonaro and Lula

posted on 11/20/2021 1:32 PM



(credit: EVARISTO SA/AFP)

Pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic of the third way defended, at the 6th National Congress of the Free Brazil Movement (MBL), this Friday (11/19), a “union” to overcome the polarization between President Jair Bolsonaro and the former -President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, poll leaders in the 2022 presidential election.

“This is an election that is at risk for democracy,” said Luiz Felipe dAvila, pre-candidate for Novo. We need to unite to have a candidate capable of destroying populism on the right and left,” he said. He was accompanied by former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta and by the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite.

In a speech opening the debate, Mandetta said that “the third way is the only way, the best way”. Eduardo Leite, who disputes the PSDB’s preliminary elections this Sunday, 21, agreed. The Gaucho stated that he intends to create a government that values ​​the supervisory institutions of the public power and maintained his criticisms of the Lula and Bolsonaro administrations.

Mandetta, in turn, dedicated part of his speech to criticizing social programs such as Bolsa Família and Auxílio Brasil. “This program changes its name, but it doesn’t change action,” he said. “The best social program is neither Bolsa Família nor Auxílio Brasil; it is a formal contract.”

At the previous table, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, stated that he could give up his own campaign to support a third way name. “We have to have a candidate that is viable to change Brazil and that is capable of uniting Brazil against the extremes of Lula and Bolsonaro,” said the toucan, when asked about the possibility of supporting the other name. The audience in attendance screamed for the name of former judge Sérgio Moro.