Central do Apito sees Moses penalty on Everton Ribeiro in Inter x Flamengo: “Só na back” | brazilian series a

Flamengo started at a thousand per hour and opened 2-0 over Inter in the first 10 minutes of the game this Saturday night, in Beira-Rio, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. He also complained about a Moses penalty on Everton Ribeiro six minutes later, a move where referee Savio Pereira Sampaio saw no fault. But for referee commentator Paulo Cesar de Oliveira at Central do Apito, there was a misinterpretation in the play:

– In my interpretation, it was Moses’ penalty because he doesn’t dispute the ball, and the impact is on the back. The stride is allowed when it is given shoulder to shoulder, and he had already been passed, he never bothered to dispute the ball and it was only in the back. Therefore, an unmarked penalty.

At 40 minutes of the 2nd half – goal disallowed by Kenedy, Flamengo, against Internacional

Video referee of the match, Wagner Reway did not call the field referee to review the move on the monitor. Paulo Cesar de Oliveira explained that there is a new guideline for the VAR not to interfere in interpretive bids:

– The recommendation in this final phase of the championship is for the VAR not to enter into an interpretive bid, that’s why he didn’t call.

At the end of the first half, Inter reduced the score with Taison and returned to the game. But the score was not changed in the final stage, where Flamengo had a goal disallowed by the VAR for offside (see the video above).