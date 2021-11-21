Changes on the way? TIM receives purchase proposal from American KKR

Controller of the operator of the same name here in Brazil, the Italian operator TIM had revealed today through the newspaper ‘Corriere dela Serra’ the acquisition offer by the US private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (or simply KKR). Holding 37.5% of FiberCop, another Italian operator that is also controlled by TIM, KKR forwarded the proposal to the giant’s president, Salvatore Rossi, who called an urgent meeting with the board to present the proposal received to shareholders.





Also according to Corriere, the fund would be willing to make a proposal to buy the shares available on the market in their entirety, something that is facilitated by the recent drop in the value traded on the stock exchange, something that may not please the French company Vivendi, main shareholder. of the group with 23.75% of the control. If this movement is confirmed by KKR, it is very possible that the control of Vivendi will be put in check, considering that the potential of the American company to pass the participation of the French company is relevant.