Charges between departments and specific training: how Flamengo renewed its breath for Libertadores | Flamengo

The decision to prioritize Libertadores in the last rounds of the Brasileirão was successful.

Flamengo comes from three consecutive victories, two of them with the team practically in reserve, and Renato Gaúcho insists on repeating in a press conference that this is a strategy defined in common agreement. Consensus supported by numbers that prove arguments raised by the coach in demanding meetings at the Ninho do Urubu.

1 of 3 Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo training — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo Renato Gaúcho at Flamengo training — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

The much criticized experience in Grêmio’s years provided the basis for Renato to point out ways for the team to arrive more whole in each round of the Brasileirão and, consequently, against Palmeiras, on the 27th, in Montevideo. The data collected after the 1-0 victory over Corinthians, on Wednesday, at Maracanã, drew internal attention and supported the coach’s strategy.

In the match, for the first time in 2021, four players surpassed the 11km mark: João Gomes, Matheuzinho, Thiago Maia and Diego Ribas. In addition, Kenedy drew attention for reaching a speed of 36km/h, something that only Matheuzinho and Bruno Henrique are used to achieving.

Weeks ago, Renato called a meeting with the Department of Health and High Performance (Desar) to highlight areas that needed improvement and that had the approval of superiors to save for this purpose. Assessments were carried out in the areas of physiology, nutrition and physiotherapy to determine individualized work with the athletes.

Since then, load control started to be worked according to the limits of each one and data indicate that the strength levels increased by at least 30% in gym exercises. With the procedure, players are prevented from performing in a fatigue process and evaluations point to gains in strength and power within the “optimal range” of execution speed so that there is a better transfer of exercises to power and speed actions on the field.

2 of 3 Andreas Pereira, Rodinei and David Luiz during Flamengo’s flight to Porto Alegre — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF Andreas Pereira, Rodinei and David Luiz during Flamengo’s flight to Porto Alegre — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF

With three consecutive victories and two of them practically only with reserves, Flamengo not only added nine points in the table, but also gained momentum aiming at the 27th. This Saturday, the team returns to the field to face Inter, at 21:30 (GMT) , in Beira-Rio, for the 34th round of the Brasileirão.