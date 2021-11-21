Chelsea beat Leicester 3-0

This morning, Chelsea beat Leicester by 3-0, in a match that opens the 12th round of the Premier League. The goals of the game were scored by Rudiger, Kanté and Pulisic.

The London team was superior throughout the match and proved effective in their attacks. The Blues opened the scoring after 13 minutes with Rudiger and even in the first half extended their advantage with Kanté, at 27. In the second stage, Chelsea sealed the victory with a goal by Pulisic, at 26.

With this result, Tuchel’s men remain isolated at the top of the Premier League, with 29 points. Leicester, on the other hand, is in 12th place with 15 points from 12 games.

Chelsea returns to the field next Tuesday, 23, against Juventus, at 17:00 (GMT), for the group stage of the Champions League. The Foxes face Légia Warsaw, on Wednesday, 24, at 17:00 (GMT), for the Europa League. In English, the Blues take Manchester United on Sunday, 28, at 1:30 pm (GMT). Leicester, on the other hand, plays against Watford, also on Sunday, at 11 am (GMT).

Chelsea start

After a beautiful shot from Jorginho, Chilwell received it at speed, carried the ball and submitted, but the ball hit Schmeichel’s crossbar. Shortly thereafter, Hudson-Odoi came in from the left and dealt with Havertz, who shot across, but Leicester’s goalkeeper made the save.

On minute 13, after Chilwell’s corner kick, the ball hits Rudiger’s head, who sends it to the back of the net to open the scoring.

Who doesn’t, take it!

Leicester had a chance to equal the score. Lookman received it inside the area and sent it straight to the goal, but the assistant caught the offside position and canceled the tie.

Shortly thereafter, the ex’s law prevailed. James advanced to the left and passed to Kanté. The forward cleared three markers and landed a nice shot from outside the area, sending the ball into the right corner, with no chance for Schmeichel.

Chelsea most dangerous

Leicester started the second stage trying to propose more the game, making a higher mark and making the match more balanced, but they couldn’t infiltrate the Blues area.

However, at eight minutes, Thiago Silva made a huge throw and found Hudson-Odoi, who played for Chilwell. The full-back kicked in and Schmeichel used his fingertips to send the ball to the goal line.

Thomas Tuchel’s Finger

Chelsea coach had just changed the team, when the two players who entered the match took part in the third goal. Ziyech took it from Castagne and Soyuncu, and played for Pulisic, who pushed it into the back of the net. 3 to 0 in King Power.

little flag in action

The assistant caught three irregular Chelsea goals. First when Pulisic passed to James, who marked the Blues’ room. Then a shot from shirt 10. And also at the beginning of the play that ended with a goal by Reece James.

Chronology

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET: LEICESTER 0x3 CHELSEA

Reason: English Championship

Local: King Power Stadium in Leicester (England)

Date and time: November 20, 2021, at 9:30 am (Brasilia time)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis and Neil Davies

Goals: Rudiger (13′ 1ºT), Kanté (27′ 1ºT), Pulisic (26′ 2ºT)

Yellow cards: Amartey (LEI), Jonny Evans (LEI), Schmeichel (LEI), Mendy (CHE)

LEICESTER: Schmeichel Amartey, Jonny Evans, Söyüncü, Castagne, Soumaré (Dewsbury-Hall), Ndidi, Barnes (Maddison), Lookman (Iheanacho), Albrighton and Vardy. Technician: Brendan Rodgers

CHELSEA: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger, James, Kanté, Jorginho (Loftus-Cheek), Mount (Ziyech), Hudson-Odoi, Chiwell and Havertz (Pulisic). Technician: Thomas Tuchel