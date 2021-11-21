Chile has 1st election in 16 years without Piñera or Bachelet; meet the candidates | World

Chileans go to the polls this Sunday (21) to choose a new president, senators, deputies and regional councilors. There are more than 4,400 candidates for 485 elective positions.

It will be the first time in 16 years that neither Sebastián Piñera nor Michelle Bachelet are candidates for president of Chile.

Piñera is the current president, but he faces strong popular rejection and has just escaped impeachment. Bachelet is now the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Michelle Bachelet greets Sebastián Piñera at a ceremony in which she handed him the presidential sash in 2010

See below a list of candidates and what is the intention of each one’s votes in the Plaza Pública poll carried out on the 5th.

José Antonio Kast (Republican Party): 25%

(Republican Party): 25% Gabriel Boric (Social Convergence): 19%

(Social Convergence): 19% Franc Parisi (People’s Party): 10%

(People’s Party): 10% Yasna tasted (Christian Democratic Party): 9%

(Christian Democratic Party): 9% Sebastian Sichel (Independent): 8%;

(Independent): 8%; Marco Enriquez-Ominami (Progressive Party): 5%

(Progressive Party): 5% Edward Arts (Patriotic Union): 2%

Voting is optional in Chile, and in the last two major elections, participation was no more than 50% of the total number of voters.

In 2017, when Sebastián Piñera was elected, voter turnout was 46% in the first round and 48% in the second.

For the Senate, where the term is eight years, this Sunday’s election will only take place in nine of the sixteen regions of the country.

José Antonio Kast on campaign, November 11, 2021

José Antonio Kast is a conservative lawyer and represents the far right. In his presidential program, he proposes to reduce the state’s presence in institutions, reduce taxes, privatize state-owned companies and eliminate the Ministry of Women and Gender Equity.

Contrary to abortion, Kast has already released fake news on the subject.

He is the son of German immigrants who arrived in Chile in 1951 and his family owned a sausage factory and a chain of restaurants.

Kast ran in the 2017 election and came in fourth with 7.93% of the vote. He was a member of the ultra-conservative Independent Democratic Union party for 20 years and, in 2019, he created the Republican Party.

Boric: the candidate from the left

Gabriel Boric during speech in Valparaíso, November 18, 2021

Gabriel Boric is 35 years old and is the candidate of the left alliance, which brings together the Communist Party and the Frente Amplio.

In his campaign, he has advocated a model of state similar to that of some European countries. He also proposes the creation of a minimum pension of 250 thousand pesos (about R$ 1,700).

The system would be financed by the contribution of active workers. Active workers currently pay 10%, and Boric says the idea would be to gradually increase that contribution up to 18% (and that a portion of the charge would be paid by the employer).

Sebastian Sichel he is 44 years old and is the candidate for the Piñera government. In the economy, it defends the free market allied to a strong State.

For him, the Social Security model would be similar to the current one, but it would break the oligopoly of current pension fund managers to increase competition. He says that the model he prefers is something similar to what exists in Australia.

Yasna tasted is 51 years old and is the candidate of the Christian Democrats. She is currently a senator and has been minister to former president Ricardo Lagos and Michelle Bachelet. One of his most popular campaign promises is to raise the base salary of teachers.

In her electoral program, she foresees the creation of more public companies. She also thinks it is necessary to have a transition plan for the country after the Covid-19 crisis, which aims to neutralize part of the impact caused on the economy by the social protests that have erupted in the country since October 2019.

Franc Parisi, right-wing candidate, lives in the United States and did not set foot in Chile during the presidential campaign. He has a child support debt that already exceeds 207 million Chilean pesos (about R$1.3 million).

Kast and Boric should go into the second round and the winner will be whoever has the least rejection, according to political scientist Javier Sajuria.

“The vote against Kast is possible, but Boric and the Communist Party [que o apoia] they also have to face rejection – it will not be unpredictable if, in the second round, the right uses the support that the Communist Party gives to Boric”, says Sajuria.

Gabriel Boric (Convergência Social) and José Antonio Kast (Partido Republicano) are 2nd round favorites in Chile

After the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, Chilean democracy had years of moderate governments that were supported by a broad coalition. But that has weakened, says the political scientist.

“On the one hand, there was an erosion of a coalition that stayed in power for 20 years, as it is difficult to avoid bad policy practices for so long,” says Sajuria.

“Furthermore, there is a notion, that in the years of the Concertación [nome da coalizão] there was a more moderate policy that was considered capitalist or liberal and there was little questioning of that model.”

New President and New Constitution

Although the next president is not directly involved in drafting the new Constitution, the plebiscite to approve it will take place in the term of whoever is elected this year – and the next president can influence the vote, says Sajuria.

Kast has already said that if there’s something he doesn’t like, he’ll do it.

“Once the Constitution is approved, there are a series of reforms that need to be made for the text to actually work. This could take years or be faster and will require a lot of agility and skill from the Executive”, says the political scientist.