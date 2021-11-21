Christian Discovers Túlio’s Rotten and Takes Enemy From His Heel · TV News

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will discover Túlio’s (Daniel Dantas) biggest secret: his affair with Ruth (Pathy Dejesus). The good guy will count on luck and some mistakes made by lovers to keep the enemy off his feet. He will use this card up his sleeve against the executive in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão) was Santiago’s only son-in-law (José de Abreu) ​​and he was always certain that he would succeed the magnate as president of the Redentor supermarket chain. However, things changed after the marriage of Barbara (Alinne Moraes).

In addition to being constantly sabotaged by his rival, Christian will have to deal with Túlio’s jokes, who will have made a point of exposing his supposed bastard son to the whole family of the preppy girl during a dinner.

In scenes that will aired on the next day 3 , Ravi (Juan Paiva) will discover the businessman’s Achilles heel and drop the bomb into the hands of his childhood best friend. The driver will give Ruth a ride and will notice a bloodstain on her shirt cuff, the one he will have seen Tulio wearing.

Impressed by the coincidence and certain he’s found some dirt on Daniel Dantas’ character’s background, he’ll tell Christian that the veteran and the engineer have an affair. The man who stole the twin’s identity will wait for the perfect moment to unmask his brother-in-law.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

