clean water reduces diseases such as diarrhea and schistosomiasis

The positive results of access to treated water, through the shared management model, carried out by the Central das Associações Comunitárias, have reached several farmers and family farmers in Bahia. In the communities of Brejo do Sapucaí and Bananeira, in the municipality of Miguel Calmon, the arrival of water promoted better health for the local population.

This is what celebrates the president of the Association of Residents of the region and community health agent, Alexsandra Nascimento: “Today, we are zeroed with cases of diarrhea and we have reduced, by 80%, the cases of schistosomiasis. And here it was an endemic area for diarrhea and schistosomiasis, due to the untreated water. So, we can only thank the Center and the Government, for having provided us with treated water, because today we have a better quality of life and continuous supply”.

Alexsandra is one of 95 families benefiting from water supply systems in the region, the result of a joint effort by Bahia Produtiva, a project carried out by the Regional Development and Action Company (CAR), a public company linked to the Secretariat for Rural Development (SDR) and co-financed by the World Bank, with the systems executor, the Water Engineering and Sanitation Company of Bahia (Cerb), linked to the Water Infrastructure and Sanitation Secretariat (SIHS).

The manager of the Jacobina Plant, Danilo Ribeiro, comments on this evolution in the community’s water supply: “Until 2019, residents had enormous difficulty in accessing water, only through water trucks, rainwater or fetching water from it. mudflats, at a distance that reached more than two kilometers and a water that had no treatment. With Bahia Produtiva, this community was awarded a new water supply system, bringing dignity, quality of life, and the main thing, health to all 95 families”

This shared management model is made up of the existing Plants in Jacobina, Seabra and Caetité and has already built 198 new supply systems and 2,702 sanitary modules. The project has already supplied more than 73 thousand inhabitants in the rural area, making more than 10,070 water connections and recovering another 5,297 connections. The goal is to reach 23 thousand water connections by 2022.

Ascom / SDR / CAR