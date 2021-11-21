Corinthians faces Santa F-COL in the grand final of the Libertadores Feminina; know details

Corinthians can win its three-time Libertadores Feminina championship this Sunday night. The Alvinegra team takes the field at 20:00, against Independiente Santa Fé, from Colombia, at the Gran Parque Central stadium, in Uruguay.

Timão comes to the big decision undefeated, with five victories in five matches played, and has 22 goals scored and only two conceded. Alvinegra ended the group stage at the top of group D, eliminated Alianza Lima, from Peru, in the quarter-finals and dispatched Nacional, from Uruguay, with a rout in the semis.

The team led by Arthur Elias was champion in 2017, when it was still partnering with Audax, and in 2019. If it materializes, the title will be Timão’s second in the year, after winning the Brasileirão.

The holders!

Coach Arthur Elias has no shortages for the match and must send his team into the field with maximum strength. Thus, a possible Corinthians has Kemelli, Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Sparrow, Yasmim, Ingryd, Gabi Zanotti, Gabi Portilho, Tamires, Adriana and Vic Albuquerque.

Arbitrage – with VAR!

The field refereeing trio for the grand final is 100% female and Argentine. The main referee is Maria Laura Fortunato and she will be assisted by Mariana de Almeida and Daiane Milone. The big news of the stage is the video referee, who will be commanded by Salomé di Iorio.

Streaming

The match will have more than one broadcast option. On the internet, it is possible to follow the game through the Facebook of Libertadores Feminina, while on TV there are two options: in addition to Conmebol TV, the game will also be displayed on the Fox Sports. Finally, it is to follow the Star+, a streaming platform for Disney channels.

The match will have more than one broadcast option. On the internet, it is possible to follow the game through the Facebook of Libertadores Feminina, while on TV there are two options: in addition to Conmebol TV, the game will also be displayed on the Fox Sports. Finally, it is to follow the Star+, a streaming platform for Disney channels.

