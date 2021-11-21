Corinthians has five opponents from tenth down in the final straight of the Brazilian Nationals

Corinthians is in the final moment of the 2021 Brazilian Championship dispute. The derby against Santos, this Sunday afternoon, is the first of the last five games of the Alvinegra team in the national competition.

Looking at the table after the 33rd round is over, all the next opponents are from tenth place down. The rival of Santos is the 12th. After that, Timão has the following commitments, in order:

Ceará – 10th place (11/25)

– 10th place (11/25) Athletic-PR – 13th place (11/28)

– 13th place (11/28) Guild – 19th place (12/05)

– 19th place (12/05) Youth – 15th place (12/09)

In the first round, Sylvinho’s team had a streak of positive results against the same opponents. In those five games, they won Ceará, Athletico-PR and Grêmio, and got a draw against Santos and Juventude.

These five games marked the beginning of a period of Corinthians’ unbeaten run in the Brasileirão that lasted ten matches. It was only broken against Sport, in the 1-0 defeat.

Not coincidentally, this sequence was leveraged by the debut of the club’s reinforcements. Midfielder Giuliano, first to play, began his journey against Santos. Renato Augusto debuted against Ceará and Róger Guedes against Juventude.

