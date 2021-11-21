Corinthians receives Santos to reach the G4 of the Brazilian Championship; know everything

This Sunday afternoon, Corinthians returns to the field for the Brazilian Championship. In a game valid for the 34th round of the tournament, Timão will face Santos, at 4 pm, at the Neo Química Arena.

The team coached by Sylvinho is trying to enter the G4 and, for that, it only needs to beat Fábio Carille’s team this afternoon in Itaquera. Timão comes from five consecutive victories playing as home team for Brasileirão.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the game, the my helm detailed the match. Check out!

lineup

Sylvinho won’t have Giuliano and Cantillo, as both have thigh problems. With that, the probable lineup of Timon for the classic has Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fabio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz (Roni/Luan) and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira (Mosquito), Roger Guedes and Jô.

According to journalist Flávio Ortega, from Disney Channels, Du can take Giuliano’s place. In addition, Sylvinho tested Roni and Luan in midfield, with Mosquito ahead.

my helm

Arbitration

The referee selected by the CBF for the derby is Leandro Pedro Vuaden. He will be assisted by Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza in the banners, while the person in charge of the VAR is Daniel Nobre Bins.

Streaming

Fiel will have two options to follow Brasileirão’s important duel. Through open TV, the TV Globo is responsible for the transmission, while on closed TV, the game will be broadcast by Premiere.

Finally, there is the possibility to follow the real time of the my helm. Here, the bid by bid starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 3 pm, and fans can interact with other internet users, in addition to having access to exclusive photos and videos.

