Corinthians still has a doubt with Fbio Carille, a rival for the first time since leaving the club.

This Sunday, Corinthians and Fábio Carille will be rivals for the first time since he became coach in January 2017. Current commander of Santos, Carille meets the club that designed him, which is part of his history and which also owes him money.

When he was fired by Timão in November 2019 – about a year before the end of his contract -, Carille had about R$ 8 million to receive between contractual fines, salaries, image rights and late awards.

The value became public domain through former president Andrés Sanchez, responsible for his resignation in the final stretch of that year’s Brasileirão. The statement was given on a TV show in November 2020.

The portal my helm he sought out Carille’s press office, which confirmed the existence of an amicable agreement between the parties to pay off the debt – the coach did not go to court. The terms of the agreement, such as the final amount and the amount of installments, however, are unknown.

Corinthians was also contacted on Saturday, around 2 pm, but the club’s advisors said it would not be possible to get a response from the legal department until this Sunday morning, when the matter would be linked.

At Parque São Jorge, Carille played 183 matches as the team’s coach, winning four titles (Brasileirão-17 and Paulistas 2017, 2018 and 2019). Previously, as an assistant, eight other achievements: Paulistas 2009 and 2013; Brazil Cup 2009; Brazilian 2011 and 2015; South American Cup 2013; Liberators 2012; and Club World Cup 2012.

