Corinthians vs Santos: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Owner of five victories in five games with the fans present at the Neo Química Arena in 2021, Corinthians is trying to get back on its feet after the 1-0 loss to Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro and has again a great chance of entering the G-4 . If they win, Bragantino passes the table.

Timão opens the round in fifth place, with 50 points. Last year, he had 51 in 38 rounds.

The game marks Fábio Carille’s first meeting with Timão, where he was three-time São Paulo champion (2017/18/19) and Brazilian champion (2017). For the fish, he is looking for his first victory in a classic.

Santos, by the way, is trying for its second victory in history in Itaquera to get rid of the risk of relegation once and for all. The first was in 2015, for the Copa do Brasil, with goals from Gabigol and Ricardo Oliveira. With 42 points, Peixe opens the round to six of Bahia, the first team inside the Z-4.

Streaming: TV Globo for SP, PE, DF, MG (minus Juiz de Fora), AP, RR, AC, RO, AM, PA, MA, CE, RN, SE, BA, MT, MS, TO, GO, PR, SC and RS, with narration by Cléber Machado and comments by Caio Ribeiro and Casagrande. Premiere for all of Brazil, with narration by Everaldo Marques and comments by Maurício Noriega and Ricardinho.

Corinthians – Coach: Sylvinho

After seven matches, Timon is back with midfielder Willian, who has already recovered from a muscle injury. The tendency, however, is for him to start in the reserve bank and gradually gain minutes in this final stretch of Brasileirão. The week, however, was one of new casualties for Sylvinho: Giuliano had a muscle injury detected and should no longer act in 2021. Cantillo, after three games of absence, returned from the Colombian team with muscle pain and was spared by the coaching staff this Sunday.

Probable lineup: Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos (Lucas Piton); Gabriel, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira (Gustavo Mosquito), Róger Guedes and Jô.

Who is out: Giuliano (muscle injury in the posterior of the right thigh), Cantillo (muscular discomfort in the posterior of the right thigh) and Ruan Oliveira (surgical revision in the left knee).

Hanging: Roni, Gustavo Mosquito, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes.

Santos – Technician: Fábio Carille

Santos does not have one of its main players for this Sunday’s game. Forward Marinho, with a thigh problem, is out of the derby. On the other hand, Fábio Carille has the return of Lucas Braga, who has recovered from a muscular discomfort in the same place. Defender Kaiky, after serving suspension, is also back.

Probable lineup: João Paulo, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Lucas Braga (Gabriel Pirani); Marcos Guilherme and Diego Tardelli.

Who is out: Marinho, John, Sandry, Kevin Malthus, Jobson, Léo Baptistão and Emiliano Velázquez.

Hanging: João Paulo, Raniel, Moraes, Danilo Boza, Luiz Felipe, Vinicius Balieiro, Lucas Braga and Marcos Guilherme.

