Corinthians x Santos; predictions from betting sites for this game that marks the reunion of Fábio Carille with the former club

Today Santos coach Fábio Carille spent nearly ten years on the coaching staff of Corinthians and will face the former club for the first time

Corinthians x Santos. When he steps into Itaquera this Sunday afternoon (21st), coach Fábio Carille will certainly remember his time at Corinthians. He spent ten years on the technical committee of Timão and several titles, but today at Santos the professional is fighting to win his first derby in command of Peixe. The match valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian championship starts at 16:00.

On betting sites like Betfair, Corinthians has a big advantage. Coach Sylvinho’s team has won every home game since the fans’ presence was allowed again. In addition, a victory could leave the club in São Paulo for the first time in the G4. In the last round, Alvinegro from the east side lost to Flamengo by 1-0 at Maracanã.

Santos is already experiencing a good recovery in the championship. Fabio Carille’s team has not lost for three matches, is 11th in the standings with 42 points and if they win it can rule out any chance of relegation to Serie B once and for all. In the last round, the team from Baixada beat Bragantino by 2 to 0 in Vila Belmiro.

Carille has at least one problem scaling the team. Forward Marinho, one of the team’s main players, felt a serious injury and should be spared, on the other hand Lucas Braga is fit to be selected. At Corinthians the embezzlement must be Giuliano, however Willian was related and could appear in the second half or even start.

Corinthians vs Santos: How much do bookmakers pay?

A Corinthians victory is at odds of @1.78 on betting sites like Betfair. A Santos triumph yields the bettor @5.0. A tie is always an option and in this case it has odds of @3.4.