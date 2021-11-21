Covid-19 could kill 500,000 people in new wave of disease in Europe, says WHO director – World

Large numbers of people can die in the Europe by the current situation of Covid-19. In an interview with BBC, Hans Kluge, regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO), declared that 500 thousand new deaths may even occur March 2022 on the continent if urgent measures are not taken.

The alert comes as several nations report record infection rates and introduce complete and partial blockades, as in Germany and Austria.

The WHO regional director also highlighted that factors such as the winter season, insufficient vaccine coverage and regional dominance of the most transmissible Delta variant are behind the spread.

Solutions and Dialogue

Subtitle:

Hans Kluge also highlighted the importance of solutions such as the “vaccination passport” Photograph:

Play/Twitter

Hans Kluge also commented that measures to make immunization against Covid-19 compulsory should be seen as a last resort, but he argued that the time is now for dialogue.

The WHO regional director also recalled that actions such as the so-called “vaccination passport” is a way out for the moment.

Hans Kluge WHO Regional Director published in Twitter (20/11/2021) As we move towards the end of 2021, the #COVID19 situation across the European region is deeply worrying. But we have the tools to manage transmission, save lives and keep societies open.

Fiocruz reinforces warning about Covid-19’s situation in Europe

Subtitle:

Fiocruz makes weekly and monthly analyzes of the disease in the Covid-19 Observatory Bulletin Photograph:

Erasmus Solomon/Ministry of Health

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) reinforced the alert about the situation of a return of the pandemic in Europe and recalled that some European countries with an increase in the number of cases have vaccination rates higher than those in Brazil. The information is contained in the Covid-19 Observatory Bulletin, released on Wednesday (17).

Brazil currently has about 60% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule, with an estimated 1.15 deaths per million inhabitants, according to data available from “Our World In Data”.

“However, countries like Austria, Lithuania and Germany, with higher percentages of the vaccinated population (63.7%, 65.2% and 67% respectively), have not only been facing a large increase in hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated, but also in the indicator of deaths per million inhabitants, which is at 2.23 for Germany, 4.00 for Austria and 10.62 for Lithuania”, highlighted Fiocruz.