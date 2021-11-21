Covid-19 strongly increases fetal death risk, study indicates – 11/20/2021

The risk of fetal death is nearly double for women with coronavirus compared to those without the disease, and it grew to quadruple during the period when the delta variant became dominant, according to a large study by a state institution. of the United States, released this Friday (19).

The analysis, conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), was based on more than 1.2 million births that occurred between March 2020 and September 2021 included in a database of hospitals.

In general, stillbirth cases were very infrequent, amounting to 8,154, 0.65% of the total. However, the risk of fetal death was 1.9 times greater in women infected with the coronavirus.

Specifically, in this period, 1.26% of births were stillborn among women with covid-19, against 0.64% for the rest.

The delta variant increased that risk, found the CDC, who looked at the periods before and after this variant became dominant in the country in July 2021.

In relation to uninfected women, the risk was 1.47 times higher among mothers with the disease before the onset of delta and 4.04 times higher after the variant became dominant.

The authors wrote that previous research had suggested that a possible biological cause of the increased risk could be inflammation or decreased blood flow to the placenta.

Among covid-19 births, higher rates of stillbirths were associated with having more than one baby or conditions such as chronic hypertension, heart damage, placental detachment from the uterus, sepsis, insufficient blood flow resulting in shock, lung injury with risk of life, being in an intensive care unit or under artificial respiration.

“Further studies are needed to investigate the role of covid-19’s maternal complications” on this issue, the authors said. But the study is among the strongest to date linking covid-19 and fetal deaths, they pointed out.