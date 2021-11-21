Creepy horror series released on Netflix

With the release of Round 6, Netflix has proven once and for all the potential of South Korean series. Now, the platform launches Prophecy of Hell, a chilling production run by the creators of Zombie Invasion, one of South Korea’s most popular horror movies. We’ve explained everything you need to know about the plot and cast below.

Netflix’s production tells a supernatural story that involves interesting South Korean religious concepts that are little known to international audiences.

Hell’s Prophecy is commanded by Yeon Sang-ho, famous film director known for such productions as Train to Busan, Peninsula, The King of Pigs and more.

Learn more about Hell’s Prophecy below on Netflix.

Discover Hell’s Prophecy on Netflix

The synopsis of Prophecy of Hell confirms that the production’s plot is marked by the presence of supernatural creatures and terrifying monsters.

“When supernatural creatures start sending people to hell after brutal convictions, a religious sect emerges that has divine justice as its highest precept,” states the official synopsis released by Netflix.

Netflix also revealed a trailer. With the launch of the preview, subscribers of the platform were left with goose bumps.

The preview shows that the religious sect mentioned in the description must star in some of the most bizarre moments in the series. Check it out below.

Prophecy of Hell cast and premiere

Along with creating Yeon Sang-ho, Prophecy of Hell also features Choi Gyu-seok as producer. Sang-ho is the director of all 6 episodes of the series.

The production’s cast consists of Yoo Ah-in, Jeong Min Park, Chase Yi, Kim Hyun-joo, Jin-ah Won, Ryu Kyung-Soo, Re Lee, Do-yoon Kim and Ik-joon Yang.

Hell’s Prophecy hits Netflix’s international catalog with the title Hellbound. The series is based on a digital comic book of the same name, created by the production director himself.

The series’ international synopsis indicates that the monstrous creatures that appear in the plot are not demons – but rather angels.

“It’s a series about supernatural angels who appear out of nowhere to condemn people to an eternity in Hell,” the description states.

Hell’s Prophecy is available on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.