Dayane asks for narcotics and Mirella reveals prohibition

Dayane Mello ended up surprising the public on social media by asking for the release of marijuana during the Polar Party of “A Fazenda 13”.

The model was dancing, when all of a sudden, she started asking for the drug to be released: “Where’s the marijuana, f*ck? Where’s the f*ck weed?”. Dynho Alves agreed with her: “Where?”.

After the incident, MC Mirella, who participated in the previous edition of the reality show on Record TV, stated on his social networks that the use of any illicit drug inside the headquarters is prohibited, and that last year they consumed tobacco.

“Marijuana does not enter the farm. And it is extremely prohibited by the production of any kind of drug in the confinement”, she told on Twitter.

What they’re smoking is tobacco. The only thing that can enter (or cigarette). Silk is used to make up the tobacco, which arrives in a separate bag, to put the amount you will smoke on the silk and make it”.

“It is not released. I’m talking because I know. How will the production release something that is prohibited? The police could intervene. They said it’s marijuana for pure grace and emotion, it’s tobacco,” concluded Mirella.

MIRELLA REQUESTS DYNHO’S PERMANENCE AFTER DIVORCE

In recent days, due to the interaction between Dynho Aves and Sthe Matos in “A Fazenda 13”, MC Mirella has filed for divorce against the dancer, and is already taking care of the legal formalities of the matter.

However, unexpectedly, the singer asked this Saturday, November 20, so that, if her ex-husband is nominated for Roça, that he remain on the reality show instead of his fans voting for his elimination.

On her official Twitter profile, the funkeira made a series of posts asking her “Sterellas”, fans and Stefani Bays, to make Dynho stay on the program so as not to interfere with her in the divorce process.

“If Dynho goes to the farm, please don’t take him out. Help me sterellas. I have a lot of things to sort out. It will delay me horrors. But God knows everything!” she said.

Guys, I never ordered anything, so please let me know if this week goes bad! Vote for him to stay, because if he leaves, I’ll curl up out here!”

“Bad woke up attacked. Put me on a single reality show now to see the damage I do. Living baby, I only learned one thing: not to stop living for the sake of others, it is uncertain if they would do for you, what you do for others. He hangs himself from the rope”, concluded Mirella.

