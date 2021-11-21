Death rate drops below 200 for the first time since April 2020

This Saturday, 20, Brazil registered 214 deaths by the coronavirus. If the pandemic context has been taken into account since March 2020, the country has already reached the mark of 612,625 deaths from the disease. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles.

The State of Amazonas reported no covid deaths. The weekly moving average, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was 196, a number below 200 for the first time since April 2020. In Rio de Janeiro, the city government reported that there are no hospitalized patients with the disease.

According to the balance released today, 8,600 new cases were notified. The country has just over 22 million cases of the infection since March 2020. The moving average of cases in the last seven days is 8,383.

The daily data is gathered by the consortium of press vehicles, which is formed by state, G1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL, in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance released at 8 pm.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8th of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

