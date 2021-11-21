Demisexuality: the sexual orientation that still intrigues many people

Jessica Klein

In July of this year, when Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo – daughter of then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo in the United States – declared herself “demisexual”, many sneered at her.

Few recognized demisexuality, the lack of sexual attraction to other people without a strong emotional connection, as something “real”.

But while demisexuality is not widely known, it is a sexual orientation like any other that applies to people all over the world.

It falls on the spectrum of asexuality and is different from simply waiting for a deep bond to form before having sex with someone.

In fact, it’s more like the experience of being asexual until that kind of connection is formed, when the sexual attraction will only extend to that person.

But for allosexuals (people who are not on the asexual spectrum), waiting until a deep connection is formed to have sex is more a matter of preference and less of a need for sexual desire to develop.

Kennedy-Cuomo’s announcement had positive effects, according to Kayla Kaszyca, demisexual co-creator of the Sounds Fake But Okay podcast (“It sounds like a lie, but it’s okay,” in free translation), in which she and her asexual and romantic colleague Sarah Costello discuss the love, relationships and sexuality in the asexual spectrum.

In some cases, Kaszyca says the Kennedy-Cuomo statement raised the issue of demisexuality, encouraging “more dialogue on the issue.”

On the other hand, the expansion of discussions also brought with it detractors and spread misinformation.

“I think the word [demissexualidade] it is definitely more present and known, but the proper definition may still not be clear to many people,” says 24-year-old Kaszyca.

Some people, for example, still deny demisexuality, insisting that it’s “normal” not to feel sexually attracted to someone until a deeper emotional connection is formed with that person.

Therefore, Kaszyca says that “we must start to undo the myth”.

People who identify as demissexual, such as Kaszyca and others who share content related to their orientation, are actively working to clarify this definition.

It is a very delicate task to discuss something that did not have a name until recently and whose definition often confuses people.

But over the past few years, discussions about demisexuality have proliferated in Facebook groups, Instagram posts and among organizations dedicated to the asexual spectrum around the world.

‘I took too long to accept’

People often trace the origin of the term demisexual back to 2006, in a post on the Asexual Visibility & Education Network (Aven) forum.

“I think it’s a word that came up mostly on the Aven website and among asexual activists,” says Anthony Bogaert, a human sexuality researcher and professor at Brock University in Ontario, Canada, who has written several studies on asexuality.

At that time, people on the Aven website were discovering how diverse the asexual spectrum could be.

New terms began to emerge as people who had previously identified themselves as asexual looked at specific circumstances in which they might be sexually attracted.

“There is a tradition of allowing people with different types of identification and a lot of variability to enter the Aven website,” says Bogaert.

And these people helped to advance discussions about asexuality by identifying different aspects of the asexual spectrum.

In doing so, they provided information that was not available elsewhere on the internet.

But asexuality was – and still is – more widely discussed than demisexuality. This is, in part, because the former is more easily conceptualized by people who are not asexual.

Asexual people “experience little or no sexual attraction,” according to Kaszyca. “It’s an easy-to-use label.”

But adding an addendum like “…except when they develop deep emotional connection” can sometimes leave allosexuals scratching their heads.

Elle Rose, a 28-year-old girl from Indiana, USA, began to identify herself as demisexual after describing her sexuality to a friend a few years ago.

“She looked at me and said, ‘Elle, you’re describing demisexuality,'” says Rose. “I still took a long time to accept.”

Fearing the complications to her love life if she were overtly demisexual, Rose often described herself as “pansexual”, omitting her demisexual identity.

‘People can finally see themselves represented’

Rose attributes demisexuality denial stances in the United States, in part, to “Puritan culture” in which women, on the one hand, are highly sexualized in the media, but they are also expected to “guard” for the right person (or for marriage, particularly in religious settings).

Conceptually, this idea clearly lines up with sexual abstinence until a deep bond with a partner is formed.

But it is still, in the last case, a preference, with which demissexuals do not identify. This lack of understanding often creates loneliness.

Cairo Kennedy, a 33-year-old girl from Saskatchewan, Canada, grew up “not experiencing sexual attraction the way my peers do and you feel ‘kind of flawed,'” she says.

“This has become a big secret and a source of shame.”

When she discovered, just a few years ago, that there was a name for her sexual orientation, she felt “good, but at the time there was no information” – or at least no one was talking about demisexuality from the perspective of a person with personal experience.

There were enough posts on Aven for her to read and think “look, this is me”, but not enough for her to say “look, there are a lot of people like us”.

Kennedy decided to fill that gap by launching a blog about the “demisexual lifestyle”.

Through the blog, many other demisssexuals came into contact with her – from teenagers to people over 50 years old, who live mainly in the United States and Europe.

“I was very surprised to learn how many people seemed to identify themselves (as demisexual),” she says.

“I think the term is more popular because of social media,” says Janet Brito, a therapist specializing in human sexuality based in Hawaii.

She first heard the term demisexuality in 2014 during her postdoctoral studies at the University of Minnesota in the United States, “even though it describes it. [uma orientação sexual] known for a long time”.

Although Brito recognizes that demisexuality is present in all age groups, his openly demissexual clients are usually just over 20 years old.

“They are more exposed to social media, [onde] it is more acceptable to talk about this spectrum,” she said.

This exposure creates validation. “Social networks open doors for many other voices that would not have been exposed in the past”, adds Brito. “[As pessoas] can finally see themselves represented.”

30-year-old Klaus Roberts, who lives on the outskirts of Helsinki, Finland, thanks the internet for helping him name his orientation about five years ago.

“Finland is a little behind on a lot of these issues because we are a relatively small country,” he says.

Roberts had identified himself as asexual, but meeting people in international LGBTQIAP+ online communities helped him understand which demisexual best described him.

“People who know something about these terms find it easier to understand me when I speak that way.”

‘Better understand the nature of sexuality’

When mainstream schools fail to provide information about the diversity of sexual orientations, these online voices become central to education.

Kaszyca and her colleague Sarah Costello started their podcast when they were students at the University of Michigan, USA, and only their friends listened to support them.

Today, its reach has expanded to other English-speaking countries and to Europe. Kaszyca estimates that Sounds Fake But Okay now reaches 7,000 listeners a week.

She adds that her listeners aren’t just people on the asexual spectrum — her parents, partners and friends also listen to the podcast to learn.

“Our most heard episode is called ‘Asexuality 101’,” according to Kaszyca. “People say they sent it to their friends or relatives after they heard it, to help educate them and… facilitate the education process.”

This education also helps demisssexuals navigate other parts of society, such as dating.

Kaszyca says, for example, that the apps make dating easier for demisexuals because you can include their guidance in your profile.

This avoids otherwise dense conversations for a first date.

“The first date is supposed to be casual,” she says, “and then you say, ‘So let’s have a deep conversation about my identity and I’ll probably need to teach you what demisexuality is, as it is. so little known.”

Overall, talking and learning about “the variability that exists in the broader asexual community,” according to Bogaert, is critical to avoiding alienation from sexual minorities.

But it is also critical because it “allows us to better understand the nature of sexuality” as a whole.