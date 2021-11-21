Demisexuality: the sexual orientation that still intrigues many people

by

  • Jessica Klein
  • BBC Worklife

Couple

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Some people need to feel an emotional connection before they develop attraction.

In July of this year, when Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo – daughter of then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo in the United States – declared herself “demisexual”, many sneered at her.

Few recognized demisexuality, the lack of sexual attraction to other people without a strong emotional connection, as something “real”.

But while demisexuality is not widely known, it is a sexual orientation like any other that applies to people all over the world.

It falls on the spectrum of asexuality and is different from simply waiting for a deep bond to form before having sex with someone.