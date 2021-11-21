Discover the impacts of high intensity training on the heart, mind and waist

For the past five years or so, high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, has been one of the most popular and controversial forms of exercise. Consisting of brief sequences of intense exercise interspersed with rest, various versions of HIIT have been tried, tried, commented on, and sometimes ridiculed by countless researchers, coaches, journalists, influencers, and almost anyone interested in gymnastics. Academy franchises and online classes specialize in HIIT. Dozens of scientific studies each month explore its benefits and drawbacks. By all accounts, HIIT is a hot topic.

But many questions remain about the modality. Is it particularly good for our hearts? Minds? Life expectancy? Measures? Is it better for us in the long run than taking a quick walk daily? And what does “intense” exercise mean? With New Year’s resolutions almost upon us and the “summer project” already underway, now seems like the right time to focus on HIIT and how and why to give it a try. It is also useful to find out about the best way to practice it.





What is HIIT?

With HIIT, you cycle, run, swim, jump, sit-up, or other vigorous aerobic exercise for a few seconds, slow down or rest for a few more seconds, and repeat this sequence three to four times or more. The goal is to “challenge” your cardiovascular system and muscles during each interval without falling into exhaustion or injury, said Martin Gibala, a professor at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, and a prominent HIIT researcher. As an attraction, these workouts can be quite brief, often taking less than 10 minutes total to complete.

This exercise approach is not new, of course. Athletes looking for performance improvements have incorporated interval sessions into their larger workouts since time immemorial. But today’s HIIT is often promoted as the only exercise you need to do — not a complement to longer, more moderate sessions.

Does HIIT work?

— For most people, there is no doubt that HIIT leads to greater increases in VO2max [consumo máximo de oxigênio, uma medida de nossa aptidão aeróbia e resistência] than exercise of a more moderate nature,” said Ulrik Wisloff, professor and head of the cardiac exercise research group at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, who has been studying HIIT for more than 20 years.

Higher VO2max is strongly associated with greater longevity, he added, suggesting that vigorous exercise intervals are likely to have a more potent influence on our longevity than, say, brisk walking. HIIT can also help reduce localized fat stores as effectively as longer, easier exercises, and it appears to be beneficial for our brain.

According to Jennifer Heisz, a professor at McMaster University and author of the book “Move the Body, Heal the Mind,” which will be published in the US in March, “HIIT improves memory in young adults and more old people” in a way that standard moderate exercise cannot. Only strenuous exercise causes muscles to produce large amounts of chemical lactate, which then travels through the blood to the brain, where it is known to promote the creation of new cells and blood vessels, improving brain health and decreasing the risk of dementia, he added.

More attractive, HIIT workouts can be exceptionally brief. In a famous 2006 study, for two weeks, one group of college students pedaled stationary bikes moderately for 90 to 120 minutes three times a week, while another group sweated their shirts for four to six 30-second sessions of intense pedaling followed by four minutes of recovery. Moderate exercisers, who achieved a maximum of 12 hours of exercise in total, showed better fitness measures and healthily remodeled the inner workings of their muscle cells. But HIIT practitioners, who completed 12 minutes of all-out intense workouts, also got in shape and showed even more molecular changes within their muscles.

When is HIIT ineffective?

“It’s neither practical nor advisable to do HIIT daily,” said Jamie Burr, a professor at the University of Guelph in Ontario, who has studied the physiological effects of many types of physical activity, adding that health guidelines generally advise against this type of exercise more than three times. per week to avoid burnout or injury.

In that case, however, we wouldn’t be exercising for at least four days a week, which can also be problematic. According to Burr, “There are a number of health benefits,” most of them related to better blood sugar and blood pressure levels, which only occur on exercise days. When we stop working out, even if we took HIIT the day before, our blood sugar and blood pressure control can drop, hampering the long-term metabolic gains from those earlier intervals. So if you decide to take HIIT, plan on other types of exercise, such as moderate walking, cycling, swimming, jogging or gymnastics most other days of the week, he said.

name barrier

Perhaps the biggest obstacle to HIIT for many people, however, is its name.

“I’d like to start using the broader term “interval training” instead of HIIT,” Gibala said. — Many people are intimidated, because they think that HIIT has to be this exhausting training, on the contrary. It’s a medium physical effort workout.

In a large-scale experiment a few years ago in Japan, nearly 700 middle-aged and elderly adults walked for 30 minutes, some at their normal pace, while others alternated three minutes of jogging with three minutes of walking. At the end of five months, the interval hikers were considerably fitter and stronger than the others. And when researchers looked at the volunteers two years later, 70% of the interval hikers were voluntarily continuing their exercise program.

don’t complicate

Interested in trying out HIIT now? Excellent! According to Wisloff, the ideal is to practice at least one HIIT session a week, “for health reasons”, he said. The first step is to choose the variety of HIIT you like the most. You can try one-minute breaks, which means you exert yourself for 60 seconds, rest for 60 seconds, and then repeat the sequence; or the four-minute interval exercises used frequently in Wisloff’s research, with four minutes of strenuous exertion followed by four minutes of rest.

Other researchers use four-second intervals, and I’ve tried and liked the 10-20-30 approach, which was started by scientists in Copenhagen, during which you run or exercise gently for 30 seconds, increase the effort by 20 seconds, and then It then accelerates for 10 seconds before returning to the gentle half-minute run.