Do I take an extra mask? What time to arrive? ask questions

The Enem (National High School Examination) 2021 begins to be applied tomorrow, when candidates will ask questions about languages, humanities and writing. Next Sunday (28), it will be time for tests in mathematics and natural sciences.

Despite the improvement in the health situation in the country, the test is still taking place in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic — that is why the use of a mask remains mandatory throughout the test.

But, after all, what should the candidate take to take the Enem? Do I need to bring an extra mask and alcohol gel? What time do the gates open and close? How long will the tests last? See below for questions and answers:

What should I take to make the Enem?

To take the test, according to the Enem notice, it is mandatory to take:

Ballpoint pen in black ink, made of transparent material;

Original identification document with photo;

Protective masks against covid-19.

Although not mandatory, the Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), the body responsible for Enem, advises candidates to bring alcohol in gel.

If you have lost your documents or been stolen, you will need to present a police report when taking the test. You may not use marriage or birth certificates or student or club IDs as identification.

What should I not take to make the Enem?

Other materials, such as pencil, mechanical pencil, rubber, non-transparent pen, cell phone and watch cannot be used in Enem.

If the participant has any of these items, he/she must put them in a storage envelope that must remain sealed throughout the race. Otherwise, it will be eliminated from the exam.

It is worth remembering that, as the reading of Enem templates is done by a machine that only detects the black color, the blue color is not allowed in the entire test. See the complete list of prohibited materials on Enem here.

What if my cell phone rings?

If your cell phone or any other electronic device rings during the race, even if it is an alarm, you will be eliminated.

Therefore, if you are taking any of this equipment, make sure it is really turned off before putting it in the storage envelope provided by the examiner.

Where can I see my test location?

Each candidate’s test location can be found on the registration confirmation card, available on the Participant’s Page. Although it is not mandatory, Inep recommends that applicants take a printed card.

What time should I arrive?

To avoid unforeseen circumstances, it is recommended that candidates arrive at the test venues in advance. At Enem, the gates open at 12:00 pm and close at 1:00 pm (Brasilia time).

It is worth remembering that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is recommended to avoid crowding while waiting to enter the test sites.

The tests, in turn, start at 1:30 pm. On the first day of Enem, the end will be at 19:00. In the second, the closing will be at 18:30.

What had the writing done?

Some slips can cause the candidate to have their essay zeroed, which ends up eliminating the participant in the search for a place in higher education.

Among the reasons that lead to zero in the essay are the delivery of a blank essay sheet —even if the participant has produced some text in the draft—, avoidance of the topic presented and copy of the motivating text. See here what are all the errors that made the writing of Enem.

Can I bring a snack?

Yes, it is allowed to take a snack. All candidates, however, must allow the head of the room to inspect the food, to avoid putting “glues” inside them.

When does the official feedback come out?

Inep has up to three business days after the second day of tests to disclose the official feedback. In other words, responses must come out by Wednesday (December 1st). The feedback will be disclosed on the Enem website (enem.inep.gov.br) and through the application.