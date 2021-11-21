Do It Yourself: Why Apple Releasing Home iPhone Repair Is Win – 11/20/2021

After years of strict control over the repair of its products, Apple this week announced a program that will allow customers to repair their own iPhones at home. O Self Service Repair will be released in early 2022 in the United States; there is still no date scheduled for Brazil.

The ad was hailed as a victory by consumer rights advocates in the US, who are fighting in the country to institutionalize the “right to repair” — that is, the premise that consumers can do whatever they want with the product they’ve purchased, including repair. it on its own, without being punished by loss of warranty or other restrictions.

Defenders of the right to repair also argue that companies should make life easier for consumers who want to repair or even extend the life of their products, exchanging old parts for newer ones, for example, combating planned obsolescence and reducing the production of electronic waste in the world.

Currently, if you need to fix your iPhone or another Apple product, you need to take it to an Apple store and wait while the company redirects the demand to one of their authorized service centers. The repair cost is usually higher than if it were carried out in an unofficial workshop, which, in turn, may use unapproved components and tools as well.

Apple’s argument is that it would be dangerous to let people fix their devices, as they could cause further damage to the device and even injure themselves — which could lead to lawsuits and other legal problems. Now, the company says the program “is the next step in increasing customer access to genuine Apple parts, tools and manuals.”

we never thought we’d see the day: apple will offer parts, tools, and software I’m DIY fixers starting next year. There are gone catches, but we’re thrilled I’m see apple admit what we’ve always known: everyone’s enough the fan genius I’m fix an iPhone: https://t.co/LmvIYVZWat pic.twitter.com/ewt4s40L6N — iFixit (@iFixit) November 17, 2021

THE iFixit, a company that offers repair guides to various electronics, celebrated on Twitter: “We never thought that day would come.” And made a joke with the name of Apple’s current tech assistance program (genius Bar): “There are a few gotchas, but we were thrilled to see Apple admit what we’ve always known: anyone is enough ‘genius‘ to fix an iPhone”.

The EFF (Electronic Frontier Foundation), one of the leading consumer protection organizations in the US, also celebrated, but with less enthusiasm. “It’s important that the Apple program, or any program, doesn’t come with restrictions that make it extremely difficult or too expensive for a normal person to use,” the group said in a statement.

repair industry

In addition to restricting consumer access to expensive repairs, the policy of Apple — and that of many other manufacturers in the US and around the world — actually punished consumers who tried to defy it.

Recently, for example, the iFixit, a company that offers repair guides to various electronics, found that if you changed the screen of your iPhone 13 yourself or in unauthorized assistance, the cell phone blocked access to Face ID, the company’s facial recognition unlocking system.

It was not the first time. In August, a report in The Washington Post revealed that repairing a MacBook could cost up to $845 more if it was done at an authorized service center rather than an independent repair shop.

In large part, the price difference is justified by the method of repair: Apple tends to throw away large portions of the damaged product rather than just replacing the components and chips that really need to be replaced.

Apple also told the newspaper that its repair service is more expensive because it has trained technicians and that a complete motherboard replacement is a “safer” measure than replacing chips individually.

Because now?

About the new program, some questions are still open. For example, would a home repair void the iPhone’s factory warranty? Will technology be offered to reseal (against water and dust) the screen? Will the prices of components be the same as those charged for assistance? Will it be worth the risk?

“I imagine Apple won’t allow anyone to just go to the online store and buy whatever repair component they want, in any quantity,” says Guilherme Rambo, columnist for Tilt. “Since the program is aimed at the end consumer who wants to repair their own device, Apple will likely place some restrictions on the service to prevent the purchase of components by people who want to work informally providing repair services.”

Apple says it will release more details about the program when it gets closer to launch in 2022. But why announce it now? According to a report on The Verge website, pressure from shareholders could be an explanation.

In September, a group of shareholders led by Green Century, an investment fund manager with low environmental impact, delivered a resolution to Apple demanding that the company re-evaluate its position on the right to redress.

Shareholders threatened to go to the SEC (the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the body that regulates the financial market) if Apple did not respond. The deadline for an answer was last Wednesday (17), the day on which the “self Service Repair” was announced.

An Apple spokesman, Nick Leahy, told The Verge that the program “has been in development for over a year,” and did not confirm whether the announcement was influenced by shareholder pressure. “It’s definitely not a coincidence,” said Annalisa Tarizzo, a board member at Green Century.

In addition, the debate for the right to repair has already become a bill under discussion in at least 12 US states. Nathan Proctor, director of PIRG (Public Interest Research Groups, a federation of non-profit organizations in the US and Canada), said “the combined pressure from consumers, regulators and shareholders has changed Apple’s thinking,” he said in a statement.