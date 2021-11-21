‘Doctor fainted’ · TV News

Lilia Cabral recalled that a classic scene between her and Marcos Caruso in Páginas da Vida (2006-2007) made her get hurt badly. In addition to losing one of her teeth from the accidental knock on a table, the actress was injured so badly that the doctor who attended her passed out in the hospital.

In a conversation with Tatá Werneck, in the sixth season of Lady Night, the actress gave details about the episode, which did not go well as expected. “We rehearsed it. Everything was fake. The glass… And the table wasn’t fake, it had a glass top. When he pushed me, he pushed me hard, poor thing. He couldn’t even imagine. But I tripped on the rug and I went like this [caindo]”he explained.

The comedian mocked the story told by the guest and, without meaning to, ended up pulling another detail out of the story. “When you noticed, you had lost a pivot”, joked Tatá. “I had lost a tooth, yes. I lost it, I lost it. I’m glad it was back here,” admitted Lilia.

The actress revealed what she thought of doing during the seconds of the accident: give up the scene or continue acting, but opted for professionalism.

The co-worker then went to the hospital to apologize with a bouquet of flowers. At the very moment of friendship between the partners in the soap opera, the doctor arrived to examine the patient and asked, with concern, what happened to the actress’s face.

“But I said the problem is not that [rosto], that’s it [braço]. When I raised my arm, the arm was a hideous black thing. Then the doctor said: ‘Wow!’ And he went fainting backwards,” said Lilia Cabral.

According to the Globo artist, the episode caused the next 20 days of recording to be made only with a focus on one side of the face, as the other part of the face was swollen.

In the scene of Páginas da Vida, Alex (Marcos Caruso) and Marta (Lilia Cabral) fight over a check for R$ 1 million. The amount is paid to the shrew for the care of grandson Francisco (Gabriel Kaufmann).

The boy is the result of the relationship between Nanda (Fernanda Vasconcellos) and Léo (Thiago Rodrigues). The young woman becomes pregnant by the rich playboy during an exchange and has the twin children rejected by their father. The girl, Clara (Joana Mocarzel), is rejected by her grandmother at birth and ends up adopted by the doctor who gave birth, Helena (Regina Duarte).

Here’s the scene:

