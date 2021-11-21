Doctor misses booster dose for only six days and dies from Covid

A surgeon who is a reference in the care of patients with Covid-19 in the United Kingdom died from complications of the disease, after missing the booster dose of the vaccine for only six days. He would be vaccinated on September 16th, but contracted the virus on 9/10 and died on 11/14.

Irfan Halim, 45, was hospitalized for nine weeks, struggling with the effects of the disease. He had taken the second dose of Covid vaccine in January of this year and was waiting for the extra dose.

Halim was the father of four young children. He was a professional acclaimed by the British media for his role on the front lines of Covid. During his career as a doctor, he has seen around 250,000 patients.

In the critical phase of the pandemic, the doctor was isolated from his family for four months, due to the heavy routine at the hospital. He had no health problems and contracted the virus at work, according to the family.

“My husband worked out of London and I’m not sure which vaccine he got, but he was vaccinated twice and always wore full PPE when he was on the wards,” the doctor’s widow, Saila Halim, told MailOnline.

Father died when he was hospitalized

The doctor’s wife also revealed that his father, 75-year-old Kamal, died of Covid while Halim was in the hospital. The elderly person died on September 24th and she chose not to tell her husband right away.

On the last day of the doctor’s life, his wife and four children stayed by his bed the entire time, saying goodbye to him. Irfan Halim leaves Zara, 13, Adam, 12, Zain, 11, and Alisa, only 5 years old.

“I held him in my arms and whispered prayers and love. We’ve lost our hero,” his wife said. “I never tried to stop him from working with Covid patients because that was his life: taking care of people,” he added.

Covid cases and deaths are increasing in the UK. The extra dose of the vaccine is necessary due to the reduction in the effectiveness of the immunizing agent over time. Ideally, revaccination should take place worldwide five months after the second dose.