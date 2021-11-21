Dollar hits R$ 5.60 after statements by Fed officials | finance

The optimism with the possible acceleration of the processing of the PEC of Precatório , which dominated trading in the first half of today’s trading session ended up being exhausted throughout the afternoon, also helped by more ‘hawk’ comments (inclined to withdraw stimuli) by representatives of the Federal Reserve . With that, the dollar registered its fifth consecutive high and closed above R$ 5.60 for the first time in two weeks.

At the end of the business, the American currency was quoted at R$ 5.6080, an increase of 0.70%. It is the first time that the dollar closes above R$ 5.60 since November 4th. In the week, accumulated gain of 2.75%.

IPCA-15 and Fed Minutes are highlights of the 4th week of November

“In the morning, the positive vector of the real was the positive domestic one due to the news that the Senate could slice the PEC from the Precatório to favor the approval of the part that makes room in the Budget for the aid to Brazil”, says Luciano Rostagno, strategist- head of Mizuho in Brazil. “I believe that, in the afternoon, investors favored some caution, not wanting to go into the weekend with open positions. The truth is that the situation in Brazil is still not good.”

The slicing of the PEC aims to guarantee the payment of the first installment of R$ 400 of the Auxílio Brasil before Christmas, goes against the fear of investors that, with the delay, President Jair Bolsonaro could resort to more drastic measures, such as decreeing a new state of calamity. As the government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) anticipated to Valor, the proposal has the support of the presidents of both houses.

Outside, speeches by Fed Vice President Richard Clarida and Director Christopher Waller also helped the US currency. Both signaled that the pace of reduction in asset purchases (“taper”) could be accelerated amid increasingly robust signs of inflation in the US.

The dollar, however, has appreciated since the morning, especially against the euro, amid renewed concerns about the economic recovery in the bloc. In addition to signs of a resurgence of covid-19 in several countries, the two currencies echo comments made by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

“Lagarde has warned that the ECB is unlikely to tighten the currency anytime soon, despite ‘painful’ inflation. With Europe suffering a fourth wave of infections, we believe Lagarde has a majority on the ECB board despite a ‘hawk’ wing [inclinada à retirada de estímulos] quite vocal.” say analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Back in Brazil, another factor monitored by agents was the participation of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, in an event promoted by the Parlatório group. The official defended the action of the monetary authority in the exchange market saying that, with the auctions already announced, the volume will reach something close to US$ 100 billion. The BC would still have another US$300 billion net in reserve to intervene if necessary, he said.