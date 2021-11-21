Doria and Leite arrive together to vote in the PSDB previews

BRASÍLIA — Governors Eduardo Leite (Rio Grande do Sul) and João Doria (São Paulo) arrived together this Sunday to vote in the PSDB previews, at the Ullysses Guimarães Convention Center, in Brasília. In a rally atmosphere, both were received by the tucana militancy, which was divided between the two candidates, the favorites. The app used for affiliates to vote remotely once again crashed and as a result the end of voting was delayed by three hours. It will run until 6pm.

Doria and Leite passed through a sort of Polish militant corridor to greet supporters and pose for photos. Halfway to the polling booths, they met and hailed the caucuses as a “victory for democracy.” When former senator Arthur Virgílio, the other candidate, arrived to vote, there were almost no militants to receive him.

Leite, Doria and Virgílio compete for a seat as presidential candidate for the party in 2022 in a dispute marked by exchange of accusations of membership fraud and use of the public machine as a bargaining chip for support. The rivalry was evident in the cheering battle between the two governors – those from Leite wore a white shirt and those from Doria, a blue shirt.

— At the time of the election, politics divides because we accentuate the difference between the candidates. But, passing the process and having the result, I’m absolutely sure that the party will be united in a single purpose — declared Leite, stressing that before “uniting Brazil”, the victor must “unite the PSDB”.

Doria was in the same vein and stated that the legend “will come out more united and stronger than ever”.

— PSDB is teaching a lesson in democracy — he added.

Voting intention Photo: Art Editoria

One of the main enthusiasts of holding the caucuses, the president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, downplayed the climate of confrontation, saying that the occurrence of internal rifts is normal.

— It must and must cause a split. Election is not a brotherhood – commented Araújo, who pondered that today’s victor will need to demonstrate “capacity” and “leadership” to heal the wounds and unite the acronym.

The convention center in Brasília is the only place in the country that received electronic voting machines for in-person voting. To collect the vote of the majority of PSDB affiliates and politicians, the party developed a mobile app. The device, however, had technical problems this Sunday morning. Toucans complained that they were unable to vote. Because of these failures, the PSDB management has already informed that it will delay the final result of the caucuses by three hours – from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Given the slowness of the system, both Doria and Leite called on their supporters to “have patience” and keep trying to vote.

The preview model foresees the participation of four groups in the voting. The first is that of non-mandated affiliates. In the second are mayors and their deputies. Councilors, state and district deputies form the third group, followed by governors and vices, senators, federal deputies, president and former presidents of the national executive, who make up the fourth and last group. The winner must have more than 50% of the votes, otherwise there will be a second round on the next 28th.

PSDB Size Photo: Art Editor

According to the command of the PSDB, 44,700 members in the country registered to participate in the previews. About 90% of party representatives have registered on the app and are able to vote. These numbers include all 72 state deputies, 34 federal deputies and seven toucan senators. In addition, 491 mayors and 397 deputy mayors of the party are registered, equivalent to 95% of the total. Another 3,949 councilors signed up for the vote.