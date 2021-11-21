Elon Musk: We need to get to Mars because of ‘Nuclear Armageddon’ on Earth

‘I don’t know exactly what this risk is, but it’s not zero.’

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is extremely interested in getting humanity off this planet.

And that’s more important than ever, given the fact that humanity is facing the barrage of climate change, comet attacks and falling birth rates – not to mention, in his words, “good old nuclear Armageddon.”

During an appearance at the joint meeting of the National Academies of the Council for Space Studies and the Council for Physics and Astronomy, Musk drew up his ambitious plans to establish a permanent base on Mars.

Musk’s concerns are about mitigating “civilizational risks that we can potentially mitigate” – and making humanity multiplanetary is the main way to do that, according to the CEO.

“If you wait long enough, you know, the Earth will become uninhabitable,” Musk mused. “So in the long run, we’re obviously all dead,” he added with a laugh.

Early voyages to Mars can be bumpy, Musk admitted, referring to how the first voyages across the Atlantic “were terrible.”

At last year’s Humans to Mars summit, Musk also said building a base on Mars would be “very difficult and dangerous.”

“It’s not for the faint of heart,” he added at the time. “Good chance for you to die. And it will be difficult, difficult, but it will be very glorious if it works out.”

As we fly to Mars, the view in our rearview mirrors may not be pretty. In fact, it looks like Musk is already anticipating the worst for our current planet.

“There is always the risk that a comet will destroy a continent,” Musk said during this week’s joint meeting, arguing that there were “many types of continent-level extinction events that have occurred in the fossil record” that are not much talked about.

But “bigger rockets” could allow us to fend off oncoming comets and “one day save billions of people,” he said.

It is, of course, convenient for Musk to say that the greatest dangers to humanity are those against which its specific business interests can defend itself.

Still, the threats to our existence on planet Earth are real. Musk also highlighted atmospheric carbon emissions and tundra melt, adding that he is “probably less alarmist than most” when it comes to the environment.

Musk also reiterated his concern about declining global birth rates, an “underestimated risk”, with many population rates falling “with no end in sight”.

In addition to comets, climate change and falling birth rates, potentially driving our species to extinction, “there’s always good ol’ nuclear Armageddon,” Musk added. “That’s not out of the question.”

“I don’t know exactly what this risk is, but it’s not zero,” he said.

SOURCE: futurism.com / IMAGES: SpaceX