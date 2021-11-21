Embraer Brazilian flying car will have a Senna branded version

After starting the tests of the first Brazilian electric flying car, the embraer announced a novelty. Now, in addition to the model that is part of the simulation, the company announced that the Eve Air Mobility (urban area mobility division) entered into a partnership with the Senna brand. In this way, the aim is to develop the first Eve-Senna.

Despite speculation, there are still no great details on how the new model that will pay homage to the grandiose will be. Ayrton Senna. However, the certainty is that it will be a vertical take-off and landing electric aircraft. That is, a eVTOL in the acronym in English.

The flying car project, therefore, has low noise and zero carbon emissions as its main proposal. ”I’m sure this partnership will go a long way towards inspiring new generations to develop the technologies that will transform the future,” said EVE CEO, Andrew Stein.

Disclosure/Embraer

It is important to say that the Senna brand, which was launched by the driver in 1992, has already made some partnerships with car assemblers before. However, it is one of the first in sustainable solutions in this proportion.

“In the field of sustainability and mobility, we know that the future will be to create new integrated mobility solutions that focus on developing a sustainable economy, improving the quality of life worldwide and on our planet”, said Brand Senna CEO, Bianca Senna.

Tests in Brazil

As we reported on Car Journal at the beginning of November, Embraer started the tests of the first Brazilian electric flying car on the 8th. The route connects Barra da Tijuca to Tom Jobim International Airport, in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

In this initial phase of the tests, six daily flights will be carried out during the entire month. However, all of this is under the supervision of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) and the Airspace Control Department (DECEA). So far, the ticket costs from R$99.

The flying car project proposes a cheaper alternative to the helicopter. Just as it provokes the need to rethink urban air traffic in large metropolises.