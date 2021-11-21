Enem 2021: newsroom theme is ‘invisibility and civil registration: guaranteeing access to citizenship in Brazil’ | Enem 2021

The theme of the writing of Enem 2021 was “invisibility and civil registration: guaranteeing access to citizenship in Brazil” . The information was disclosed on Twitter by the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro. The essay is part of the first day of the test, held this Sunday (21).

The proposed theme is the same for those who make Enem Digital. You candidates have until 7pm to complete the exam.

To Thiago Braga, writing professor at College and Course pH, this year’s essay theme is “very important” and is “within the standard of Enem”.

“This is a very important issue for Brazilian society, as many people do not even manage to have their civil registry and, therefore, cannot access basic rights. A theme within the Enem standard, very good for students and very relevant”, says Braga.

Braga considers that “a country with one of the most relevant economies on the planet should not yet have a problem as serious as this one”.

“The civil registry guarantees access to rights and inclusion public policies. Indeed, this year’s Enem deals with a fundamental issue for the development of our society, as we are advancing in several social agendas, but we still have people who are invisible to the eyes of the State and a large part of society”, he says.

In the opinion of professor Sérgio Paganim, pedagogical director of the Anglo course, the theme of this year’s essay has a “very important dimension” because the civil registry deals with “the facts of the civil life of individuals, such as birth, marriage, divorce and death”.

“This is a legal act and, therefore, it would be important to link this civil registry to the concept that we live in a society based on the Democratic State of Law. So, it is a legal piece, which places individuals legally settled in society”, he says .

According to him, the second important issue is to think about the problematization. “This is about invisibility and, therefore, a problem of access to citizenship: a part of society without civil records is invisible to the eyes of the State and to other acts of society and, therefore, has a problem linked to citizenship” , he said.

Faced with this issue, candidates can think about the causes and effects of this invisibility. “You can think of the economic and social marginalization of part of the population and the strength that the State needs to encourage and promote civil registration. On the other hand, in the distortion of public data which are based on the data of the registries, problems related to public policies, which do not represent reality”, he observes.

In the assessment of Ademar Celedônio, director of Education and Educational Innovations at the SAS Education Platform, “the topic addressed in the writing of the 2021 Enem, despite being little debated, proved to be a social issue of great relevance, given the number of undocumented Brazilians in Brazil”.

“These individuals live outside their social rights, so the discussion on the theme is relevant. The topic was difficult, they rose to the next level, mainly due to the expression “civil registry”. deeper,” he says.

Milton Costa, Writing Professor of the Pre-Entrance Exam Course at Campinas Student Workshop (SP), also evaluates that the essay theme is “relevant, within the expectations of Enem’s approach, both thematic and technical”.

“It is a real problem-situation, that is, a proposal that requires interventions: how to guarantee citizenship based on access to the most basic civil registry?”, he says.

“I hope that the collection is as good as the last Enem (‘The stigma associated with mental illnesses in Brazilian society’), which shows the obstacles that many families (especially mothers) still face in registering their children. The delay in execution of the Census by the IBGE and the censorship promoted by the Bolsonaro government to certain research questions is a fact that can be explored in the argumentation, in the sense of showing how invisibility prohibits citizenship”, he observes.

Regarding the possibility of addressing the issue of the social name in the civil registry in the essay, the professor considers that it is possible, but it will depend on the collection of texts that are presented with the essay. The social name refers to the designation by which the transvestite or transsexual person identifies and is socially recognized.

“It is possible, depending on the collection, for the candidate to address the difficulties of changing this registration, when it is the case of adopting a new social name”, he says.

To Maria Aparecida Custódio, professor at the Writing Laboratory at goal, the proposed theme is “of the greatest relevance”.

“In Brazil, there are at least 3 million people without a birth certificate and we know that the certificate is essential so that the person can obtain other documents, such as RG, CPF, professional card, SUS registration, among other documents, that allow you to obtain benefits guaranteed by the federal government, as well as exercise your citizenship and even vote,” he says.

In the assessment of the writing teachers of the SEB Lafaiete School, Rafael Colucci and Isabela Colucci, the subject is very relevant and necessary. According to them, the very long thematic phrase and with several keywords is an “additional challenge of the proof”. They consider that this will require a careful reading of the collection to identify a direction.

In total, 3,109,762 people signed up for the current edition of Enem, the lowest number registered since 2005. The second day of tests is scheduled for next Sunday (28).

Writing topics for the last 5 years:

Enem 2020: “The stigma associated with mental illnesses in Brazilian society”

“The stigma associated with mental illnesses in Brazilian society” Enem 2019: “Democratization of access to cinema in Brazil”

“Democratization of access to cinema in Brazil” Enem 2018: “Manipulating User Behavior by Controlling Internet Data”

“Manipulating User Behavior by Controlling Internet Data” Enem 2017: “Challenges for the educational training of deaf people in Brazil”

“Challenges for the educational training of deaf people in Brazil” Enem Reapplication 2016: “Ways to fight racism in Brazil”

“Ways to fight racism in Brazil” Enem 2016: “Ways to fight religious intolerance in Brazil”

Enem PPL (for Persons Deprived of Liberty):

Enem PPL 2020: “The lack of empathy in social relations in Brazil”

Enem PPL 2019: “Fighting the indiscriminate use of digital information technologies by children”

“Fighting the indiscriminate use of digital information technologies by children” Enem PPL 2018: “Forms of organizing society to face economic problems in Brazil”

“Forms of organizing society to face economic problems in Brazil” Enem PPL 2017: “Consequences of the search for idealized standards of beauty”

“Consequences of the search for idealized standards of beauty” Enem PPL 2016: “Alternatives to reduce food waste in Brazil”

This Sunday (21st), candidates will write and answer 45 questions on languages ​​and 45 on human sciences. The tests will be applied from 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm (check the full schedule below).

On the second day of the exam, which will be November 28, candidates will answer 45 questions in natural sciences and 45 in mathematics. The exam will take place between 1:30 pm and 6:30 pm.