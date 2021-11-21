Enem: ‘score thousand’ students in the newsroom earn thousands of reais with social networks, private lessons and videos on Youtube | Enem 2021

Lucas Felpi, aged 20, stood out in the 2018 National High School Exam (Enem) by mentioning the series “Black Mirror” in the newsroom – and still getting a thousand.

After that, he became such a relevant “influencer” on social media that he was even cited by other candidates in texts from Enem 2019 (see examples below). Impossible not to say, “Wow, this is very Black Mirror”.

2 of 5 Excerpts from Enem 2019 essays in which Lucas Felpi was cited. The theme was the democratization of access to cinema in Brazil. — Photo: Reproduction/Inep Excerpts from the writings of Enem 2019 in which Lucas Felpi was cited. The theme was the democratization of access to cinema in Brazil. — Photo: Reproduction/Inep

Lucas Felpi left his position as a student to become a reference in the field. He records videos with tips about the race and celebrates, this month, the 500 thousand subscribers on your Youtube channel.

It has already closed partnerships and produced sponsored content for brands such as: Quero Bolsa, SAS Plataforma de Educação, Estácio, COC Teaching System, Student Hall, Me Salva, Curso Anglo, Deezer (music app), Lojas Americanas, Club Social.. .

“I imagine a lot of people think of the influencer as someone who found a good way to earn money. But that’s not why I got into the business. I wanted to help people,” says Felpi.

“And it was great to see that I could have a financial return with my content, even without charging the students anything.”

All the material provided by the young person to help Enem candidates is free – annual handouts with the full text of the essays that received the highest marks, videos on Youtube, online classes and posts with study guidelines on Instagram and TikTok.

The money he collects is through commercial inserts, stories (short videos) about specific campaigns of a company and sponsored posts.

He prefers not to mention amounts, but reports that the standard remuneration for a post on Instagram is at least R$5,000. On Youtube, “it’s much more than that”.

As Felpi usually receives payments in dollars, the return “is really worth it”, he says. It’s enough to cover food and housing expenses in the United States, where he studies computer science, and even buy air tickets to visit Brazil.

The young man must complete the course at the University of Michigan in 2023. Even doing everything himself (video recordings, scripts, editing, subtitling for the deaf and posting on social media), he is able to handle the classes and this “parallel career” of influencer.

“I used to hear from some that it would only be a month of fame. I went without expectations, to really help, but the channel grew and took on proportions that I didn’t imagine”, he says.

“I became a professional – in the beginning, I recorded with my cell phone, at the wrong angle; I spoke too fast, there was bad light. Now, I bought a professional camera, learned editing and audio techniques and managed to bring more quality to the content I offer to students.”

More than 1 million views on TikTok

3 of 5 Aline Soares became a content producer after earning a thousand in the Enem newsroom — Photo: Personal archive Aline Soares became a content producer after earning a thousand in the Enem newsroom — Photo: Personal archive

At Enem 2020, Aline Soares was in the select group of 28 candidates who achieved the maximum grade in the essay.

As soon as she recorded a video on TikTok telling the news, realized that there was a lot of public interest in his study tips – the post was so hot that passed the 1 million views mark.

“I started posting more materials on Instagram and chose an easy name for my profile: ‘Teach Aline’. I talk about how to organize the routine, study for Enem and write a good text”, he says.

“In 5 months, I have reached more than 10 thousand followers on Insta and 30 thousand on TikTok. It’s a lot of dedication and effort for each post. I’m very happy to be helping people – I get many messages from people thanking them, especially public school students” , account.

Aline studies law at the Federal University of Paraíba (UFPB) and, between classes, invests in social networks. His intention is to hire a specialized team to increase the frequency of posts.

“I was approached by Instagram after putting on my profile that I am a content creator. In September and October, I did several Insta-sponsored lives and managed to monetize them”, it says. “I’m studying a lot about algorithms, engagement and interaction. I want to develop further.”

Private lessons and writing corrections (BRL 90 per text)

4 out of 5 Larissa Cunha prepares Instagram posts about writing and gives private lessons — Photo: Personal archive Larissa Cunha prepares Instagram posts about writing and gives private lessons — Photo: Personal archive

Larissa Cunha, 22, also earned a thousand in the writing of Enem 2020 and created an Instagram page with tips for writing her dissertation: “Jaleco Informativo”, in reference to her approval in medicine at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) .

She also sells e-books with cultural repertoire tips for students to use in their dissertations (R$60 each) and teaches and/or corrects 40 students’ essays.

Currently, she charges the following amounts for Enem packages:

4 monthly group lessons: BRL 100 per person

4 monthly private lessons: BRL 200 reais per person

Wording correction, with detailed comments on each sentence: BRL 90 per text

“Most of the students got to know me through social media,” says Larissa. “My posts take a lot of time. I need to work out the idea of ​​the content and the design. I even tried to hire a social media, but it didn’t work – I prefer everything my way.”

5 out of 5 Duda opened a mentoring course for the writing of Enem, after earning a thousand — Photo: Personal archive Duda opened a mentoring course for the writing of Enem, after earning a thousand — Photo: Personal archive

Another young woman who got a thousand in the Enem newsroom and became an influencer and teacher was Duda Andrade, 20, resident of Maceió. She reached the maximum score when she was a coach, in 2017.

Soon after knowing the result, he started posting on social networks with study tips. The following year, he published a book about writing Enem, with cultural repertoire tips (philosophers and music that can be cited in the text, for example).

But what makes them more successful are their “mentorings”: Duda has already had more than 1,300 students, who bought one of the modalities of his course (values ​​ranging from R$ 77, for corrections and classes, to R$ 207, with individual consultations and doubtful shifts).

To be able to reconcile law classes, internships and mentorships, Duda hired a team that helps her with the corrections of the newsrooms.

“My income, currently, comes from the course, the promotions I do on Instagram and the products I sell, such as an e-book with strategies to reach the thousand mark. In the pandemic, demand has increased a lot,” he says.