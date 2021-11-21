Érico Brás and Kênia Maria announce divorce after 9 years

Kênia Maria and Érico Brás participated in the Caldeirão (Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo)

Kênia Maria and Érico Brás ended their nine-year marriage. The women’s rights advocate issued a note announcing the separation and said she would go to court to make the divorce litigious.

The reasons for the breakup were not explained by Kenya, but the tone of the statement gives you a glimpse that the relationship ended in an unfriendly way.

The divorce announcement was made only at the end of the afternoon of this Saturday (20), Black Consciousness Day, after Globo broadcast the participation of the former couple in Caldeirão, a program directed by Marcos Mion. They were in the Got or Don’t Have board, and didn’t sketch any signs that the relationship wasn’t right.

“After the couple’s participation in the Caldeirão program, presented by Marcos Mion, which aired this Saturday (20), actress and producer Kênia Maria announces separation from presenter and comedian Érico Brás,” said the activist’s advisors in the statement.

“Kênia filed a litigious divorce petition and other legal measures that prove necessary, since the separation did not take place in an amicable manner and the consequences resulted in situations that were harmful to the actress. The couple maintained the relationship for nine years,” the note ended.

So far, Érico and Kenya have not commented on the divorce on social media. They published contents of the program shown by Globo and participations in events they attended this Saturday, separately.

Check out the publication of the Caldeirão program on the ex-couple’s participation in the program: