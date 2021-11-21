Érico Brás’ wife announces litigious divorce

Érico Brás was one of the participants of the cauldron this Saturday (20). The presenter, along with members of his family, played the have or not, one of the cadres of the program led by Marcos Mion. Among those present was Kenya Maria, until then Eric’s wife.

It happens that Kênia, known for her activism and defense of human rights, sent an official note hours before the attraction went on air stating that her marriage to Érico Brás has definitely ended. The two had been married for nine years.

Advertising Unable to load ad

The statement also released to the press explains that the activist opted for a litigious divorce, that is, it occurs when only one of the spouses approves the separation, and it is not possible to reach a consensus. “Other legal measures that prove necessary, since the separation did not take place in an amicable manner and the developments led to situations that were harmful to the actress”, the notification appears.

Even with the information about the divorce in the media, Globo kept the picture on the air, which also had the participation of the actress Maria Clara Gueiros and their family members.

Check the official release in full

After the couple’s participation in the Caldeirão program, presented by Marcos Mion, which aired this Saturday (20), actress and producer Kênia Maria announces separation from presenter and comedian Érico Brás.

Kênia filed a litigious divorce petition and other legal measures that prove necessary, since the separation did not take place in an amicable manner and the consequences led to situations that were harmful to the actress.

The couple maintained the relationship for nine years.